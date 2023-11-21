OnePlus Buds 3: ايندڙ نسل جي ائربڊس ۾ هڪ جھلڪ

As the year draws to a close, the mobile tech industry is buzzing with anticipation for the imminent release of OnePlus’ latest flagship device, the OnePlus 12. But it seems that OnePlus has more in store for its fans. According to recent reports, the OnePlus Buds 3 have made an appearance on certification websites, indicating that the company is gearing up to launch its next-generation earbuds.

While the certification listings don’t reveal detailed specifications, they do provide some intriguing insights into the upcoming Buds 3. The design drawings showcased on the FCC certification website align with earlier leaked renders, which suggests that OnePlus is staying true to the design language introduced with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earlier this year.

In terms of charging capabilities, the Buds 3 will come with a case that houses a 520mAh battery, supporting 4.5W input and 1.2W output. The earbuds themselves will be powered by a 58mAh battery. Although the specific battery life is not confirmed, it is speculated that the Buds 3 will offer similar performance to the Buds Pro 2, boasting up to 9 hours of usage without Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), with the case providing a combined battery life of 33 hours. With ANC activated, the earbuds are expected to offer 6 hours of usage, extending to 22 hours with the case. Additionally, fast charging support will allow for 5 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute charge.

Sound quality enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the Buds 3 are rumored to feature a 10.4mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter, delivering a rich audio experience. Similar to its predecessor, the Buds 3 are expected to incorporate 48dB ANC support, ensuring a peaceful and immersive listening experience. Moreover, these earbuds will boast an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, offering durability for daily use, while the case will feature an IPX4 rating.

The OnePlus Buds 3 is likely to make its debut alongside the OnePlus 12, following OnePlus’ trend of launching earbuds alongside flagship smartphones. While the official introduction is anticipated to take place in China next month, a global release is expected in January 2024, following OnePlus’ usual pattern of releasing in China first before launching globally.

اڪثر پڇيا ويا سوال (سوالات)

1. When will the OnePlus Buds 3 be released?

The OnePlus Buds 3 are expected to be officially introduced in China next month and have a global release in January 2024.

2. What are the charging specifications for the Buds 3?

The Buds 3 will come with a case housing a 520mAh battery, supporting 4.5W input and 1.2W output. The earbuds themselves will be powered by a 58mAh battery.

3. What is the battery life of the OnePlus Buds 3?

While specific battery life details are not confirmed, it is speculated that the Buds 3 will offer similar performance to the Buds Pro 2, with up to 9 hours of usage without ANC and a combined battery life of 33 hours with the case. With ANC activated, the earbuds are expected to offer 6 hours of usage, extending to 22 hours with the case.

4. What audio features will the Buds 3 have?

The OnePlus Buds 3 are rumored to feature a 10.4mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter for high-quality sound reproduction. They are also expected to incorporate 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support.

5. Will the Buds 3 be water and dust resistant?

Yes, the Buds 3 will carry an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring durability for daily use. The case will have an IPX4 rating.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on leaks and unconfirmed reports. Official details may vary at the time of the product’s release.