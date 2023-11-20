ايندڙ Nintendo سوئچ بابت نوان تفصيل سامهون اچن ٿا: وڌيڪ طاقت، پر 4K آئوٽ نه

Latest reports suggest that the highly-anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch may not be capable of outputting games in 4K resolution. While specific details about the console are still scarce, sources have revealed that the custom Nvidia T239 chip, rumored to be powering the next iteration of the Nintendo Switch, lacks a deep learning accelerator (DLA) capability. This absence could potentially hinder the console’s DLSS upscaling capabilities.

DLSS, short for Deep Learning Super Sampling, has been a prominent topic of discussion surrounding the rumored features of the upcoming Nintendo Switch. It utilizes artificial intelligence to upscale lower-resolution graphics, resulting in improved visuals without putting excessive strain on the system’s hardware. Without DLA, the Switch 2’s potential for achieving 4K resolution may be significantly impacted. Instead, the console may be limited to 1080p resolution, with some sources suggesting a possibility of 1440p depending on the game.

While these estimations are based on speculation and unconfirmed information, they raise concerns about the Switch 2’s capabilities compared to its competitors, such as the Xbox Series S. The absence of DLA in the rumored chip could potentially differentiate the performance and visual quality of the Nintendo console from other gaming platforms.

Nintendo has remained tight-lipped on the subject, with President Shuntaro Furukawa denying rumors of any hardware demonstrations to partners. However, as rumors continue to circulate, anticipation builds for the official unveiling of the new console, expected to take place next year.

As fans anxiously await further details, it is clear that the next Nintendo Switch will offer more power and improved performance. However, it remains to be seen whether the absence of DLA will have a substantial impact on its graphical capabilities. Ultimately, gamers will have to wait for official announcements and hands-on experiences to determine the true potential of the Switch 2.

