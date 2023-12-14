Intel Intel Arc GPUs لاءِ نوان ڊرائيور جاري ڪري ٿو

Intel has recently launched its latest drivers for Intel Arc GPUs, offering support for the new Core Ultra chips and their integrated graphics. The driver update comes with several notable improvements and fixes for various games and applications.

The new driver version, 31.0.101.5081 WHQL and 31.0.101.5122 WHQL, includes support for Intel Core Ultra with Intel Arc Graphics and Intel Graphics. It also addresses some issues with previous versions and introduces enhancements for gaming performance.

Among the gaming highlights, the driver update brings significant improvements to game performance on Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products compared to the 31.0.101.5074 software driver. For example, Battlefield 1 running at 1080p with Ultra settings can expect an average FPS uplift of up to 30%.

In addition to gaming improvements, the driver update enhances Intel Arc Control features. It now supports neural style transfer webcam filters over background effects, HDR capture, HDR to SDR streaming on HDR-compatible displays, and hotkey customization.

The release notes also detail fixed issues, such as line corruption during Fortnite gameplay with certain anti-aliasing settings for Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products. However, there are also known issues that users might encounter, including application crashes during gameplay in Dead by Daylight and corruption on the terrain in Diablo 4 for Intel Core Ultra with Intel Arc Graphics Products.

Furthermore, the driver update addresses certain issues with Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products and Intel Core Processor (12th-14th Generation) Products, ensuring smoother and more stable gaming experiences.

Intel Arc Control has also received some fixes, including improved virtual camera activation, elimination of error pop-ups after power events, and more reliable application settings retention. However, there are still known issues to be aware of, such as multiple video file generation with certain games when using Arc Control Studio capture.

Interested users can download the new drivers and find the complete release notes in PDF format on Intel’s website. With these updates, Intel aims to provide users with an optimized and enhanced gaming experience on their Intel Arc GPUs.