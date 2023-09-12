شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

نيوز

"اڳوڻو بيچلر، ميٽي جي، ALDI جي افتتاحي چيف پيڪنگ آفيسر لاء خيرات بڻجي ويو"

ByVicky Stavropoulou

مرد 12، 2023
"اڳوڻو بيچلر، ميٽي جي، ALDI جي افتتاحي چيف پيڪنگ آفيسر لاء خيرات بڻجي ويو"

TV personality Matthew Johnson, popularly known as Matty J, has been selected as ALDI Australia’s first Chief Packing Officer (CPO). In this role, Matty J will lead ALDI’s inaugural bag packing service, with all proceeds going towards the Australian children’s cancer charity, Camp Quality.

Customers can choose the $2 VIPacking service, which allows them to relax while Matty J and other bag packers handle their groceries. They will also be served coffee in-store while they wait. The bag packing service will take place at ALDI’s Brookvale store in Sydney on Saturday, September 16, starting at 8:30 am.

ALDI has been supporting Camp Quality since 2020 and has donated over $5.3 million to the charity, enabling more than 5,662 children affected by cancer to participate in recreational programs. To further assist the charity, ALDI will match all customer donations made in-store or online up to the value of $100,000.

Matty J expressed his excitement and gratitude for being chosen as the CPO, stating, “I like to think I have a certain skill when it comes to packing groceries, but I’ve been brushing up on my speed, agility, and technique, and am looking forward to packing as many bags as I can for this great cause.”

ALDI Managing Director in NSW, Alex Foster, emphasized the importance of Matty J respecting the “golden rules of packing” such as placing heavy items at the bottom and lighter items on top, and ensuring that fragile items like bread are not squashed.

Additionally, Camp Quality merchandise, such as T-shirts, hats, sunglasses, water bottles, and wrapping paper, will be available for purchase at ALDI stores next week. All funds raised from these sales will contribute to recreational programs for children with cancer.

Overall, Matty J’s participation as ALDI’s CPO and the bag packing service aim to raise funds for Camp Quality and provide support, respite, and fun experiences for children facing cancer, ensuring they can navigate their journey with specialized care, a supportive community, and age-appropriate educational programs.

ذريعن موجب:
– “Former Bachelor’s chief officer role” ALDI Newsroom
– “ALDI partners with Camp Quality” ALDI Newsroom

By Vicky Stavropoulou

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

نيوز

جيمس ويب اسپيس ٽيليسڪوپ هبل جي ڪائنات جي توسيع جي شرح جي ماپن جي تصديق ڪري ٿي

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia
نيوز

آرٽميس III مشن جي تياري: چنڊ جي اونداهي پاسي جي ڳولا

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
نيوز

بالڊور جو گيٽ 3 مڪمل سپورٽ سان ميڪ تي ابتدائي رسائي ڇڏيندي

مرد 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

ٽيڪنالاجي

ايپل نئين آئي فون 15 لائن اپ کي ظاهر ڪري ٿو: هتي آهي جيڪو توهان کي ڄاڻڻ جي ضرورت آهي

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

گارينا فري فائر ميڪس ريڊيم ڪوڊس: ان-گيم شيون ڪيئن کٽيون

مرد 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

چين جو Tianzhou 5 ڪارگو ويسل مشن مڪمل ڪري واپس ڌرتيءَ تي ڪري پيو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

هيريسن پارڪ سينئر سينٽر تي ڪارڊ گيمز جي هڪ شام لاءِ اسان سان شامل ٿيو

مرد 14، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا