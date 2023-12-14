American news consumers are now able to tune into multiple TV networks to follow the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused in the death of George Floyd. The trial began on Monday with powerful video footage showing Chauvin pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck. The video, which went viral last May, sparked a global conversation on racial injustice. Networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, and others aired the opening arguments live in court. Some networks warned viewers about the sensitivity of the content they were about to see. The major broadcast networks and Fox News dropped live coverage after the opening arguments, while HLN, Black News Channel, Law & Crime, and CourtTV are promising to provide full coverage of all the arguments. Streaming services like CBSN are planning to offer complete coverage, directing viewers from Hulu and Amazon to their streaming platform. The trial serves as a rare opportunity for specialty networks and streaming services to increase viewership. The trial has been dubbed the “Chauvin trial” by most networks, while others have used variations like “The Death of George Floyd Murder Trial.” The trial is expected to be closely watched by audiences interested in social justice issues.

