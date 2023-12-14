NASA is currently facing technical difficulties with its Voyager 1 probe, as a mysterious computer bug is affecting its data communication. This comes after losing contact with its twin probe, Voyager 2, due to a mishap in August. Despite a previous update in October, the issue with the “flight data system” of Voyager 1 remains unresolved.

The scientists at NASA are currently working to fix the problem, but it is proving to be a complex task. Voyager 1, which was launched in 1977 with a mission to study Jupiter and Saturn, is now over 46 years old and located billions of kilometers away from Earth.

The communication challenges are significant, as Voyager 1 is currently more than 24 billion kilometers away from our planet, exploring the far reaches of the universe. Commands sent from Earth take approximately 22 hours and 30 minutes to reach the probe, and scientists have to wait another 45 hours for a response to confirm the success or failure of their attempts to address the bug.

The issue lies within the “flight data system” of Voyager 1, which is responsible for collecting data from various instruments on board and transmitting it to Earth via the telecommunications unit. However, the unit has been transmitting a repetitive pattern of ones and zeros, rendering the data unusable.

Despite restarting the flight data system, the problem persists. NASA engineers estimate that it might take several weeks to find a solution to this technical glitch. The age of the probe and its remote location make troubleshooting more challenging.

The Voyager missions have far exceeded their initial five-year lifespan and continue to provide valuable insights into the outer regions of our solar system. While technical issues like these may delay the transmission of scientific and technical data, the Voyager probes remain remarkable achievements in space exploration.