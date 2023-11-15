نئون آرٽيڪل: گيم ايوارڊز جي نامزدگي جي پيچيدگي: اڻ ڏٺل جواهر کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley, recently announced its nominations for this year’s event, spotlighting the best games of 2023. The list includes widely recognized titles such as Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Resident Evil 4 Remake. However, many avid gamers and industry enthusiasts have voiced their concerns about the overlooked games and the intricacies involved in the selection process.

The Game Awards nominations are determined through votes from 120 media outlets across the globe. While this approach aims to provide a comprehensive perspective, it inevitably leads to certain games flying under the radar. It is important to remember that it is practically impossible for anyone to play and assess every game released in a given year. Time constraints prevent even the most dedicated players from experiencing everything the industry has to offer.

Moreover, the categories themselves can be a source of confusion. The inclusion of titles like Dave The Diver, a product of a billion-dollar company, in the Best Indie Game category raises eyebrows. The presence of categories such as Best Debut Indie Game and Games for Impact acknowledges the abundance of exceptional smaller games that often struggle to compete against the massive blockbusters churned out by major industry players.

The lines between genres also blur, making categorization a challenging task. Games like Final Fantasy XVI, with its blend of action and RPG elements, raise questions about where it should belong. Octopath Traveler II, on the other hand, seemed to have been overlooked entirely. Additionally, games like Armored Core VI, which delve into lesser-explored themes such as mechs and nuanced storytelling, sometimes fail to receive the recognition they deserve.

Undoubtedly, many gamers have their personal list of unfairly snubbed games that deserve recognition. We encourage readers to share their opinions in the comments below, and we will feature a roundup of the most compelling cases. The Game Awards nominations are just the tip of the iceberg, and there is a vast sea of gaming experiences waiting to be discovered.

اڪثر پڇيا ويا سوال (سوالات)

What is the purpose of The Game Awards?

The Game Awards is an annual event that recognizes outstanding achievements in the video game industry. It celebrates the best games and honors the developers, artists, musicians, and other creative talents behind them.

How are The Game Awards nominations determined?

The nominations are decided through votes from a panel of 120 media outlets worldwide. Each outlet submits their choices, and the nominations are tallied based on these votes.

Why are some games overlooked in the nominations?

Due to the vast number of games released each year, it is challenging for voters to play and assess every game. Time constraints and personal preferences inevitably result in some games being overlooked.

What are some challenges in categorizing games for The Game Awards?

Categorization can be difficult as games often blur the lines between genres. Certain games may have elements that could fit into multiple categories, making it challenging to place them in a single category.

How can gamers voice their opinions about the nominations?

Gamers can share their opinions and make a case for the games they believe were unfairly snubbed in the nominations by commenting on related articles or forum discussions.