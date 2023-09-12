شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

نيوز

Itel S23+ متعارف ڪرايو: هڪ نئون پريميئم ڪروڊ اسڪرين اسمارٽ فون

ByMampho Brescia

مرد 12، 2023
Itel S23+ متعارف ڪرايو: هڪ نئون پريميئم ڪروڊ اسڪرين اسمارٽ فون

Itel, a leading smartphone manufacturer, has recently announced the launch of its latest device, the Itel S23+. This new smartphone features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display, providing users with an immersive visual experience. Powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, the Itel S23+ offers smooth performance and ample storage capacity.

One noteworthy feature of the Itel S23+ is its use of virtual RAM technology, which allows users to expand the RAM by up to 8GB using the smartphone’s internal storage. This ensures that the device can handle multitasking and run demanding applications without any lag. Additionally, the Itel S23+ is equipped with a powerful 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging, ensuring long-lasting usage and quick charging times.

The Itel S23+ runs on Android 13-based itelOS V13.0.0 out-of-the-box, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps and features. The smartphone also features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor for capturing high-quality photos and videos. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Itel has not yet disclosed the price and availability details for the Itel S23+, but it is expected to be available in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. With its premium curved-screen design, powerful specifications, and innovative features, the Itel S23+ is set to make a mark in the smartphone market.

Source: Addis Insight

By Mampho Brescia

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

نيوز

جيمس ويب اسپيس ٽيليسڪوپ هبل جي ڪائنات جي توسيع جي شرح جي ماپن جي تصديق ڪري ٿي

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia
نيوز

آرٽميس III مشن جي تياري: چنڊ جي اونداهي پاسي جي ڳولا

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
نيوز

بالڊور جو گيٽ 3 مڪمل سپورٽ سان ميڪ تي ابتدائي رسائي ڇڏيندي

مرد 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

چين جو Tianzhou 5 ڪارگو ويسل مشن مڪمل ڪري واپس ڌرتيءَ تي ڪري پيو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

هيريسن پارڪ سينئر سينٽر تي ڪارڊ گيمز جي هڪ شام لاءِ اسان سان شامل ٿيو

مرد 14، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

پوکيومون اسڪارليٽ ۽ وايوليٽ ڊي ايل سي ملي ٿو ملايو جائزو

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

واٽس اپ 150 ملڪن ۾ چينلز جو فيچر متعارف ڪرايو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا