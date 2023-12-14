Intel متعارف ڪرايو نئون AI چپس ۽ وڌايو پراڊڪٽ لائن اپ

Intel has recently unveiled its latest offerings in the computer chip market, including the Gaudi3 chip designed for generative AI software. The Gaudi3 chip, set to be released next year, aims to compete with rival chips from Nvidia and AMD, which currently dominate the AI market.

While Nvidia GPUs have been the go-to choice for running prominent AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Intel hopes to challenge its dominant position by introducing the Gaudi3 chip. With companies like AMD and Intel entering the scene with their own AI-focused chips, the market may see a shift in preference.

This move by Intel comes as part of its ongoing effort to expand its presence in the AI industry. The company’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, expressed excitement about generative AI and highlighted the upcoming AI PC as a significant focus for the year ahead. In addition to the Gaudi3 chip, Intel also announced the Core Ultra chips, specifically designed for Windows laptops and PCs, as well as the fifth-generation Xeon server chips.

The Core Ultra chips feature NPUs (Neural Processing Units) that enhance AI program performance. While they may not have the same capabilities as Nvidia’s H100 chips, which are commonly used by companies processing large-scale AI applications, the Core Ultra chips provide efficient AI processing for smaller tasks. For instance, Zoom utilizes Intel’s chips to power its background-blurring feature.

Moreover, the Core Ultra chips enhance gaming capabilities and offer improved graphics performance. This advancement allows programs like Adobe Premier to run significantly faster, providing users with an enhanced experience. The Core Ultra chips have already been launched in various laptops available in the market.

Additionally, Intel’s fifth-generation Xeon processors, which are commonly used in server deployments by cloud companies, have been upgraded. These processors are paired with Nvidia GPUs in systems used for training and deploying generative AI. The latest Xeon processor is particularly suitable for inferencing, which is less power-intensive than the training process.

Overall, Intel’s new chips demonstrate the company’s determination to compete in the AI market by improving its AI-focused offerings and expanding its product lineup. While Nvidia currently holds a dominant position, these new advancements from Intel, along with developments from rival companies, may introduce a shift in the market landscape.