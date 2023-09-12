شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

نيوز

IBM سافٽ ويئر ڊويزن ملازمن کي هفتي ۾ گهٽ ۾ گهٽ 3 ڏينهن آفيس ڏانهن موٽڻ جي ضرورت آهي

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مرد 12، 2023
IBM سافٽ ويئر ڊويزن ملازمن کي هفتي ۾ گهٽ ۾ گهٽ 3 ڏينهن آفيس ڏانهن موٽڻ جي ضرورت آهي

IBM’s software division has issued a return-to-office mandate, requiring employees to be in the office for a minimum of three days a week. Unlike similar mandates implemented by other tech giants like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Zoom, IBM’s requirement will apply to employees worldwide, not just those in the United States.

The decision was communicated through an internal blog post written by Kareem Yusuf, Senior Vice President for Product Management, and Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President for Products. The blog post stated that employees within a 50-mile radius of an IBM office will initially be affected, while those living further away will be exempt for now. However, it remains unclear when these employees will also be required to return to the office.

The blog post emphasized the importance of in-person collaboration for IBM’s culture and business goals. Currently, only one in four IBM Software employees are working in the office three days a week, but the division aims to increase this to three in four by October.

IBM’s decision to mandate a return to the office comes after CEO Arvind Krishna announced plans to utilize AI technology to replace around 8,000 jobs. This includes roles that do not involve customer interaction and back-office functions like human resources. The company intends to automate approximately 30% of these roles over the next five years.

It is unclear whether non-compliance with the new attendance requirements will result in disciplinary action or termination, as IBM has not provided clarification on this matter. The company has also not addressed whether other divisions within IBM will implement similar mandates.

Overall, the return-to-office mandate by IBM’s software division demonstrates a shift in work arrangements as companies seek to balance in-person collaboration with the potential benefits of remote work. Source: Bloomberg, The Register.

By رابرٽ اينڊريو

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

نيوز

بالڊور جو گيٽ 3 مڪمل سپورٽ سان ميڪ تي ابتدائي رسائي ڇڏيندي

مرد 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
نيوز

ليگ آف ليجنڊس ۾ هڪ نئون خطرو پيدا ٿيو بريئر جي آمد سان، روڪيل بک

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia
نيوز

نئون وائي فائي-بنياد هيڪ اجازت ڏئي ٿو Keystroke Eavesdropping

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia

تو کي ياد ڪيو

ٽيڪنالاجي

نئون ريسرچ پروگرام پئسفڪ ۾ ڊجيٽل جدت ۽ ادراڪ جي حمايت کي وڌائڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

گوگل منهنجي ڊيوائس نيٽ ورڪ ڳولڻ لاءِ جڳھ تي ٻڌل سيٽنگون تيار ڪري ٿو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

پٿر جي دور جي فنڪار نميبين جي پٿر جي آرٽ ۾ تفصيلي انساني ۽ جانورن جي ٽريڪ کي ظاهر ڪيو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

Spotify يو ايس جي رڪنن کي مفت آڊيو بوڪ آزمائشي پيش ڪرڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا