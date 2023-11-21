Hawked: هڪ واعدو ڪندڙ نئين جرئت جو انتظار آهي

Are you ready to embark on an exhilarating journey filled with thrilling action and untold treasures? Brace yourself, because Hawked is coming to Steam Early Access on November 30! Developed by MY.GAMES, this third-person extraction shooter promises an immersive gameplay experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

In Hawked, players will have the opportunity to team up with fellow adventurers as they navigate a vibrant and enigmatic island. With every twist and turn, exciting challenges and opportunities await. From solving intricate puzzles to engaging in heart-pounding battles against formidable foes, every step you take brings you closer to uncovering priceless loot and treasures.

Take part in the newly announced Renegade Rally campaign and embark on this epic adventure with your friends. By enlisting in the campaign, you not only stand a chance to earn exciting rewards but also get the opportunity to win special prizes that include a lifetime supply of premium currency. Imagine all the possibilities that await you as you explore the vast landscapes of Hawked and enjoy its captivating gameplay mechanics.

While the Steam Early Access version of Hawked is just around the corner, console players will have to wait until Early 2024 to join in on the exhilarating action. But rest assured, the wait will be well worth it! The developers are dedicated to delivering the best gaming experience possible, ensuring that every platform receives a seamless and polished release.

So get ready, gather your friends, and prepare for an unforgettable adventure like no other. Hawked is set to redefine the genre with its thrilling gameplay, immersive world, and captivating storyline. Will you answer the call and become a legendary explorer? The choice is yours.

جو ذريعو: MY.Games

اڪثر پڇيا ويا سوال (سوالات)

Q: What is Hawked?

A: Hawked is a third-person extraction shooter developed by MY.GAMES, offering an exhilarating gameplay experience where players team up to explore a vibrant island, solve puzzles, defeat enemies, and discover valuable loot and treasures.

Q: When will Hawked be available on Steam Early Access?

A: Hawked will be available on Steam Early Access starting from November 30.

Q: When will Hawked be released on consoles?

A: The console release of Hawked is expected in Early 2024.

Q: What is the Renegade Rally campaign?

A: The Renegade Rally campaign is a promotional event in Hawked where players can enlist to receive rewards and have a chance to win special prizes, including a lifetime supply of premium currency.

Q: Can I play Hawked with my friends?

A: Yes, Hawked offers a cooperative multiplayer feature that allows you to team up with other players and embark on the adventure together.