iMessage کي کولڻ: مطابقت لاءِ جنگ

Google and major telecoms operators in Europe are urging the European Commission to classify iMessage as a “core” service, a move that would require Apple to make the chat app fully compatible with competitors such as WhatsApp. Currently, iMessage is exclusive to Apple users, creating a sense of loyalty among iPhone owners. However, if designated as a core service, iMessage would have to seamlessly connect with rival platforms, opening up communication between different devices.

The battle over iMessage’s exclusivity has been ongoing, with competitors hoping for increased device-switching among consumers. This recent push by Google, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica, and Orange aims to level the playing field and provide European consumers and businesses with more options for communication.

The European Commission, responsible for investigating whether iMessage should comply with the new Digital Markets Act, is evaluating the service’s impact. While Apple argues that iMessage should not be subject to the regulations, stating that users do not directly pay for its use and its devices can function without the messaging app, regulators believe it is an essential component of Apple’s ecosystem and indirectly contributes to the company’s revenues.

As the investigation continues, telecoms companies and Google emphasize the “fundamental nature” of iMessage as a gateway between business users and their customers, advocating for Apple’s designation as a gatekeeper. They argue that businesses would benefit from the improved accessibility and messaging features, as the current enriched messaging capabilities are only available among Apple users.

The battle over iMessage compatibility raises important questions about fair competition in the digital marketplace. While iMessage’s exclusivity has contributed to Apple’s success, opening up the chat app to rival platforms could enhance communication options and spur innovation in the messaging space.

