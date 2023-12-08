اختيارين ٽريفڪ اسٽاپن تي غير قانوني منشيات هٿ ڪري گرفتاريون ڪيون

In recent law enforcement operations, authorities have seized illegal drugs and made arrests during routine traffic stops. The incidents, which occurred in Avon and Manteo, resulted in the removal of dangerous substances off the streets.

During a traffic stop on N.C. Highway 12 near ORV Ramp 32 in Avon, a deputy discovered a felony amount of marijuana inside the vehicle. Open containers of alcohol were also found. Lori Louise Dale of Avon, NC, was subsequently charged with several offenses, including possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while impaired, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of open container, speeding, and vehicle registration violation.

In a separate incident on U.S. 64 near the Piggly Wiggly in Manteo, deputies deployed a K9 unit, which alerted to the presence of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle uncovered methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and drug paraphernalia. Amanda Nicole Hendrix of Latta, SC, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for drug use or storage, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Manteo Police Department assisted in the vehicle stop.

These incidents highlight the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat drug-related crimes and ensure public safety. Illegal drugs can have devastating effects on individuals and communities, and it is crucial to prevent their distribution and use. Through vigilant traffic enforcement and thorough searches, authorities can intercept illegal substances and bring those responsible to justice.

These cases serve as a reminder to the public to comply with traffic laws and to refrain from engaging in illegal drug activities. Law enforcement agencies will continue their proactive measures to identify and apprehend individuals involved in drug-related offenses and maintain a safer environment for all.