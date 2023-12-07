Buffalo Common Council Investigates Unpaid Rent at Erie Basin Marina

Summary: The Buffalo Common Council is looking into the amount of money owed to the city by Smith Boys, the company that operated the Erie Basin Marina for the past 10 years. The city’s Comptroller’s Office issued a report to the Council’s Finance Committee detailing the contract with Smith Boys and the discrepancies in rental payments. The contract required Smith Boys to pay $1 per year plus 20% of net profits, but the city only received the $1 rental fee and no additional payments. The Finance Committee is requesting representatives from the Department of Public Works and Smith Boys to attend a meeting next week to further discuss the matter.

Buffalo’s Erie Basin Marina has been under the operation of Smith Boys since 2013, with a five-year contract extension recently expiring. The city’s Comptroller’s Office estimates that the marina generates approximately $900,000 in gross revenue per year.

However, it has come to light that Smith Boys only made net profits above $80,000 in two out of the nine years of the contract. The final year’s financial totals are still unknown. The Comptroller’s Office also discovered that the Department of Public Works did not provide any financial information while conducting the audit.

In addition to unpaid rental fees, the contract also stipulated that an independent audit be performed every two years and that the operator provide proof of general liability insurance. However, the Department of Public Works was unable to provide any audit reports or evidence of insurance compliance.

Buffalo Common Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski has expressed his commitment to recovering any money owed to the city by Smith Boys and has highlighted the mismanagement within the city departments.

The Finance Committee’s upcoming meeting on December 19 will further investigate the issue and seek answers from the Department of Public Works and Smith Boys. The council hopes to rectify this situation and ensure that all parties involved adhere to the terms of the contract moving forward.