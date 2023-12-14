Arctic Seals’ Unique Nasal Bones Enable Survival in the Cold

A fascinating adaptation has been discovered in Arctic seals that helps them survive in frigid environments. Researchers at the University of Cambridge have found that Arctic seals have highly complex nasal bones, which aid in conserving heat and moisture.

Similar to other animals and humans, Arctic seals possess thin, porous nasal bones known as maxilloturbinates or nasal concha. These bones are covered by a layer of tissue and have a unique maze-like structure. As air enters their nasal passages, it flows through the maxilloturbinates first, allowing the surrounding tissues to warm and humidify the air before it reaches the lungs. When they exhale, the air follows the same path, trapping heat and moisture and preventing its loss.

The complexity of the nasal bone structure directly affects its efficiency. Animals residing in cold and dry environments, such as Arctic reindeer, have been found to have more intricate maxilloturbinates compared to animals in warmer climates.

In a groundbreaking study, scientists used CT scans to examine the nasal bones of bearded seals and Mediterranean monk seals. While both species displayed intricate structures, the bearded seal’s nasal bones were significantly denser and more complex than any previously described. To evaluate the effectiveness of their design, computer modeling was employed to measure the amount of energy lost as heat during physical processes.

Results showed that at temperatures of -30°C and 10°C (-22°F and 50°F), the bearded seal outperformed the Mediterranean monk seal in conserving heat and moisture. Per breath at -30°C, the monk seal lost 1.45 times more heat and 3.5 times more water than the bearded seal. Even at 10°C, the monk seal still experienced a loss of approximately 1.5 times more heat and moisture compared to the Arctic seal.

This extraordinary adaptation signifies the bearded seal’s remarkable ability to thrive in the harsh Arctic conditions. As Signe Kjelstrup of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology notes, the evolution of the complex nasal bone structure has allowed the seals to survive and flourish in their extreme environment.