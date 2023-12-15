Classic Cars Stolen from Parking Garage in Rocky River, Ohio

Several classic cars have been reported stolen from a parking garage in Rocky River, Ohio, according to the local police. The thefts were captured on surveillance video, showing the thieves making off with two valuable vintage vehicles on November 26. Mark Condrich, owner of one of the stolen cars, a 1966 Chevy Impala super sport 396 automatic convertible, expressed his shock and anger at the incident. He had purchased the car as a collector’s item in 1999. The other stolen vehicle was a 1970 Pontiac GTO with a hard top. Both cars were stored in a secure, underground garage that is not easily visible from the streets.

In an interview, Condrich speculated that the thieves must have had prior knowledge of the building and its layout since the cars were not easily accessible. He estimates the value of his Impala to be around $60,000, but the sentimental value of the vehicle, particularly the memories associated with summer drives with his children, is incalculable. Condrich is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the recovery of the stolen cars.

As a response to the incident, the building’s owner has implemented additional security measures, and the police are reaching out to nearby businesses in the hopes of finding potential leads through their security cameras.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder to other classic car owners in the area to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their prized vehicles. Car theft, especially of vintage and collectible cars, continues to be a persistent problem, and owners are urged to maintain proper security measures and keep their vehicles well-protected.