ناسا تعاون سان صنعت سان گڏ خاموش ايئر ٽيڪسي ۽ ڊرونز

NASA is working alongside industry partners to reduce aircraft noise and revolutionize air transportation. As part of this effort, NASA is providing tools to the industry to help predict noise levels during the design phase of air taxis and drones.

The importance of quiet flight becomes evident as air taxis and drones are expected to become integral parts of future airports, known as vertiports, in both rural and urban communities. To ensure a peaceful coexistence, NASA is facilitating the development of noise prediction tools that can be utilized by the industry before seeking certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a recent test conducted in summer 2023, NASA’s Glenn Research Center researchers traveled to Ohio’s Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport to evaluate an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) taxi developed by Moog. The NASA team obtained noise data during various stages of the eVTOL’s operation, including departure, landing, and hovering at an altitude of 60 feet. The aircraft was remotely piloted by a Moog operator stationed on the ground.

This test marked the second collaboration between NASA and Moog, following an initial round of noise data acquisition in 2022. NASA intends to use the aggregated data from these tests to enhance its noise prediction tools and provide both the tools and dataset to the U.S. industry. The goal is to assist industry professionals in designing air taxis and drones with lower noise emissions.

The research is part of NASA’s Revolutionary Vertical Lift Technology (RVLT) project, which falls under the agency’s Advanced Air Vehicles Program. The RVLT project contributes to NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility Mission by delivering crucial data to guide the industry’s development of electric air taxis and drones.

By collaborating with industry partners and equipping them with essential tools and knowledge, NASA aims to bring about a new era of quiet and efficient air transportation.