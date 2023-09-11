شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

ٽيڪنالاجي

Anker's 622 MagGo پاور بئنڪ وڏي قيمت تي وائرليس چارجنگ پيش ڪري ٿو

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مرد 11، 2023
Anker's 622 MagGo پاور بئنڪ وڏي قيمت تي وائرليس چارجنگ پيش ڪري ٿو

Looking for a wireless charging power bank for your iPhone? Anker’s 622 MagGo Magnetic Battery is currently on sale for just $39.99, $30 off its original price. This portable power bank has a capacity of 5,000mAh and can wirelessly power a compatible iPhone at 7.5W. While it may not be as fast as Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack, it offers a much more affordable option. The MagGo also features a folding kickstand that can hold even a Max-sized iPhone, and it can double as a wireless charging pad when propped up. Anker also offers a more basic version, the 621 MagGo, for $29.99, which does not include the kickstand.

In addition to the power bank, there are other deals available. The Lego Super Mario Question Mark Block building set is on sale for $159.99, $40 off its original price. This set includes four expandable mini-dioramas representing iconic levels from the Super Mario 64 video game. The set is also compatible with Lego’s electronic Mario figures, allowing for interactive play.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max processor from 2021 is on sale at B&H Photo for $2,799, a savings of $1,500. This laptop is equipped with 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and has a 3456 x 2234 resolution screen. It is a powerful machine for creative workflows and features MagSafe charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot.

Other deals include the collector’s edition hardcover of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide for $25.64, the PowerA MOGA Play and Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox controllers for $7.99, Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus leather case in forest green for $10.53, the Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse in white for $49.99, and the Insta360 Go 3 “action camera” bundle for $369.99.

ذريعن: The Verge

By رابرٽ اينڊريو

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

ٽيڪنالاجي

Spotify يو ايس جي رڪنن کي مفت آڊيو بوڪ آزمائشي پيش ڪرڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ٽيڪنالاجي

پاڻي جي اندر جي ڳولا جو مستقبل: اڻ ميپ ٿيل کوٽائي ۽ AI-پاورڊ آبدوز

مرد 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
ٽيڪنالاجي

Wio بئنڪ پرچون گراهڪن جي مدد لاءِ Wio پرسنل ايپ لانچ ڪري ٿي

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

پٿر جي دور جي فنڪار نميبين جي پٿر جي آرٽ ۾ تفصيلي انساني ۽ جانورن جي ٽريڪ کي ظاهر ڪيو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

Spotify يو ايس جي رڪنن کي مفت آڊيو بوڪ آزمائشي پيش ڪرڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
نيوز

بالڊور جو گيٽ 3 مڪمل سپورٽ سان ميڪ تي ابتدائي رسائي ڇڏيندي

مرد 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

پاڻي جي اندر جي ڳولا جو مستقبل: اڻ ميپ ٿيل کوٽائي ۽ AI-پاورڊ آبدوز

مرد 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا