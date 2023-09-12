شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

ٽيڪنالاجي

ٽوپولاجيڪل انسوليٽر مواد ۾ پيش رفت ترقي يافته اليڪٽرانڪس ۽ ڪوانٽم ڪمپيوٽنگ لاءِ ممڪن آهي

ByVicky Stavropoulou

مرد 12، 2023
ٽوپولاجيڪل انسوليٽر مواد ۾ پيش رفت ترقي يافته اليڪٽرانڪس ۽ ڪوانٽم ڪمپيوٽنگ لاءِ ممڪن آهي

A recent breakthrough in the field of topological insulator materials could have significant implications for advanced electronics and quantum computing, according to researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

Topological insulator materials are a new phase of material that possess insulating properties internally while exhibiting conductive properties on their surface. This unique characteristic makes them highly desirable for various applications, including quantum computing.

Using only an electric field, scientists at ORNL have successfully transformed a normal insulator into a magnetic topological insulator. This groundbreaking achievement allows electricity to flow freely across the material’s surface and edges without any energy dissipation, paving the way for the development of high-speed, low-power electronics.

The research, led by Mina Yoon of ORNL, holds promise for numerous practical applications. This includes next-generation electronics, spintronics, and quantum computing.

By inducing polarization switching of the ferroelectric substrate through the electric field, the researchers were able to create different magnetic and topological states within the material. This breakthrough in controlling quantum states could revolutionize the field of electronics and computing.

The findings have been published in the scientific journal 2D Materials under the title “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films”. The study was funded by the Basic Energy Sciences and the Quantum Science Center.

ذريعن موجب:

– “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films” by Wei Luo, Mao-Hua Du, Fernando A Reboredo, and Mina Yoon, 2D Materials

– Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

ٽيڪنالاجي

Spotify يو ايس جي رڪنن کي مفت آڊيو بوڪ آزمائشي پيش ڪرڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ٽيڪنالاجي

پاڻي جي اندر جي ڳولا جو مستقبل: اڻ ميپ ٿيل کوٽائي ۽ AI-پاورڊ آبدوز

مرد 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
ٽيڪنالاجي

Wio بئنڪ پرچون گراهڪن جي مدد لاءِ Wio پرسنل ايپ لانچ ڪري ٿي

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

پٿر جي دور جي فنڪار نميبين جي پٿر جي آرٽ ۾ تفصيلي انساني ۽ جانورن جي ٽريڪ کي ظاهر ڪيو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

Spotify يو ايس جي رڪنن کي مفت آڊيو بوڪ آزمائشي پيش ڪرڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
نيوز

بالڊور جو گيٽ 3 مڪمل سپورٽ سان ميڪ تي ابتدائي رسائي ڇڏيندي

مرد 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

پاڻي جي اندر جي ڳولا جو مستقبل: اڻ ميپ ٿيل کوٽائي ۽ AI-پاورڊ آبدوز

مرد 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا