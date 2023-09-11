شهري زندگي

ارجنٽائن ۾ NFTs تائين ڊجيٽل رسائي کي پاور ڪرڻ لاءِ گيليشيا سان ليريم ڀائيوار

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مرد 11، 2023
Lirium, a leading provider of B2B2C digital asset access solutions, has announced a partnership with Galicia, the largest private bank in Argentina, to enable digital access to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Lirium’s white label solution will utilize the Polygon network, a proven platform for building and scaling apps on Ethereum, to provide Galicia clients with easy and quick access to NFTs.

This partnership marks another step in Lirium’s expansion in Latin America, where it already partners with financial services companies in several countries. With its turnkey digital assets access solution, Lirium aims to support the adoption of alternative digital asset products in the region.

Federico Murrone, the founder and CEO of Lirium, expressed his pride in partnering with Grupo Galicia and providing their clients with convenient access to the world of NFTs. He believes that Latin America is ready for the adoption of mainstream cryptocurrencies, and Lirium’s platform offers simple, fast, and safe channels to support the next wave of adoption.

Ariel Sánchez, Director of the Investment Portfolio at Banco Galicia, shared his enthusiasm for bringing blockchain technology to the bank’s clients and providing them with new and innovative solutions for their transactions. He thanked Lirium for their support in this endeavor.

Lirium prioritizes local settlement and has entered into agreements with partners in the region to offer B2B solutions for various cryptocurrency use cases. The company provides bank-level oversight of digital asset transactions and ensures regulatory compliance and security.

As an infrastructure company with European licenses, Lirium leverages its founders’ experience to provide a full-coverage turnkey infrastructure solution for digital financial assets. While the company’s initial focus is on Latin America, it plans to expand regionally and build the necessary legal and technological infrastructure for local provision, transaction, and settlement of digital assets.

Latin America has significant smartphone and digital wallet penetration, as well as awareness of cryptocurrencies. Lirium aims to meet the growing demand for digital asset refuge in the region.

For more information, please visit Lirium's website.

