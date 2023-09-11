شهري زندگي

توهان جي ايپل واچ مان ايپس کي ڪيئن حذف ڪجي

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مرد 11، 2023
Deleting apps from your Apple Watch is a straightforward process, but it may vary slightly depending on the layout of your apps. When you remove an app from your Apple Watch, it is only deleted from the watch itself, not from your iPhone. The iOS app will remain on your iPhone unless you choose to delete it separately.

If your Apple Watch apps are arranged in a grid view, follow these steps:

1. Press the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch to view your apps.
2. Touch and hold the screen until “View Options” appears.
3. Tap “Edit Apps.”
4. Press the ‘x’ button next to the app you want to delete.
5. Tap “Delete App” on the next screen to confirm.

If your Apple Watch apps are arranged in a list view, follow these steps instead:

1. Press the Digital Crown to view your apps.
2. Scroll down to the app you want to delete.
3. Swipe left on the app and tap the trash can icon.
4. Tap “Delete App” on the next screen to confirm.

It’s important to note that while Apple allows you to delete many of its own apps from your Apple Watch, there are some apps that cannot be removed. These include Messages, Phone, Calendar, Clock, and Reminder.

Deleting apps from your Apple Watch can help declutter your device and free up space for other apps. Additionally, it allows you to customize and organize your watch according to your preferences.

Overall, the process of deleting apps from your Apple Watch is simple and can be done in a matter of minutes. Enjoy a cleaner and more personalized Apple Watch experience by removing unwanted apps!

بيان ٿيل:
– Apple Watch: A smartwatch developed by Apple Inc. It offers various features such as fitness tracking, communication, and app integration.
– iOS: The operating system developed by Apple Inc. for its mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches.

ذريعن موجب:
– Apple Support: https://support.apple.com/en-us/guide/watch/apd58fa9e2b1/watchos

