آئي فون جي ڪنٽرول سينٽر کي استعمال ڪندي پنهنجي ايپل واچ کي ڪيئن پنگ ڪجي

مرد 12، 2023
One of the new features in iOS 17 allows you to ping your linked Apple Watch using your iPhone’s Control Center, without having to go through the Find My app. This handy feature is especially useful when you’re trying to locate your Apple Watch in hard-to-find places like under the couch or in a drawer.

To make use of this feature, you’ll need to manually add the “Ping My Watch” button to your Control Center. Here’s how:

1. کوليو سيٽنگون ايپ پنهنجي فون تي.

2. Go to the Control Center section.

3. Under “More Controls”, tap the green “+” icon for the Ping My Watch option.

Once you’ve added the Ping My Watch button to your Control Center, you can easily locate your Apple Watch by tapping on the icon. This will make your Apple Watch emit an audible tone, making it easier for you to find.

It’s important to note that the Ping My Watch feature only works when your iPhone and Apple Watch are in Bluetooth range or connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If your Apple Watch is lost or stolen, you’ll still need to use the Find My app to locate it.

You can use the Ping My Watch feature even if your Apple Watch is locked, charging, or on your wrist. This makes it a versatile tool for finding your watch in any situation.

In conclusion, the new Ping My Watch feature in iOS 17’s Control Center allows you to easily locate your Apple Watch using your iPhone. By adding the Ping My Watch button to your Control Center, you can make your Apple Watch emit an audible tone to help you find it. Just make sure your iPhone and Apple Watch are within range or connected to the same Wi-Fi network.+

