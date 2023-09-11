شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

ٽيڪنالاجي

HONOR هندستان ۾ HONOR 90 5G اسمارٽ فون جي لانچ سان واپسي ڪري ٿو

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مرد 11، 2023
HONOR هندستان ۾ HONOR 90 5G اسمارٽ فون جي لانچ سان واپسي ڪري ٿو

Chinese smartphone manufacturer HONOR is set to make its comeback in the Indian market with the launch of its latest smartphone, the HONOR 90 5G, on September 14. The rights to sell HONOR handsets in India have been acquired by HTech, which will be responsible for bringing the device to consumers.

The HONOR 90 5G boasts a stunning 6.7-inch “Quad-Curved Floating Display” with 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. This impressive display technology rivals that of flagship devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro models.

In terms of camera capabilities, the device features a powerful 200-MP primary sensor in its rear camera setup. On the front, users can expect a high-resolution 50MP selfie camera.

The smartphone also offers a generous 5,000 mAh battery capacity and supports 66W fast charging, ensuring that users can stay connected and powered throughout the day. It will be available in two RAM options, 8 GB and 12 GB, with storage options of up to 512GB. Additionally, HONOR has implemented turbo RAM technology, allowing users to utilize up to 5 GB and 7 GB of turbo RAM, resulting in a staggering total of 19 GB.

The HONOR 90 5G is rumored to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and will run on the MagicOS 7.1, which is based on Android 13.

When it comes to aesthetics, the smartphone will be offered in silver, black, and green color variants, according to the Amazon landing page. Its price is estimated to be between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000.

HTech, in collaboration with PSAV Global, has taken on the responsibility of marketing HONOR smartphones in India. The new venture will be led by former realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, who has already pledged an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore in the Indian market.

ذريعن موجب:
- اصل مضمون: [ذريعو]
– Image source: [Source]

By رابرٽ اينڊريو

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

ٽيڪنالاجي

نئون ريسرچ پروگرام پئسفڪ ۾ ڊجيٽل جدت ۽ ادراڪ جي حمايت کي وڌائڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ٽيڪنالاجي

گوگل منهنجي ڊيوائس نيٽ ورڪ ڳولڻ لاءِ جڳھ تي ٻڌل سيٽنگون تيار ڪري ٿو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
ٽيڪنالاجي

Spotify يو ايس جي رڪنن کي مفت آڊيو بوڪ آزمائشي پيش ڪرڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia

تو کي ياد ڪيو

ٽيڪنالاجي

نئون ريسرچ پروگرام پئسفڪ ۾ ڊجيٽل جدت ۽ ادراڪ جي حمايت کي وڌائڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

گوگل منهنجي ڊيوائس نيٽ ورڪ ڳولڻ لاءِ جڳھ تي ٻڌل سيٽنگون تيار ڪري ٿو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

پٿر جي دور جي فنڪار نميبين جي پٿر جي آرٽ ۾ تفصيلي انساني ۽ جانورن جي ٽريڪ کي ظاهر ڪيو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

Spotify يو ايس جي رڪنن کي مفت آڊيو بوڪ آزمائشي پيش ڪرڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا