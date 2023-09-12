شهري زندگي

پهريون فائدو حاصل ڪري ٿو بايوميٽرڪ ٽيڪنالاجي فراهم ڪندڙ لامحدود ID

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مرد 12، 2023
First Advantage, a provider of employment background screening and verification services, has announced its acquisition of biometrics technology provider, Infinite ID, for $41 million in cash. The acquisition aims to expand First Advantage’s network and identity verification offerings for its U.S. customers.
Infinite ID, headquartered in Hicksville, New York, is a portfolio company of private investment firm Enlightenment Capital. The company is expected to generate more than $10 million in annual revenues. The biometrics technology provider offers identification and authentication tools for various sectors, including defense and intelligence, national security, law enforcement, border security, disaster response and emergency management, and corporate security.
CEO of First Advantage, Scott Staples, stated that Infinite ID’s software complements the company’s existing RightID and Digital Identity Services offerings. This acquisition is seen as a significant step towards expanding First Advantage’s product portfolio and core business.
With this acquisition, First Advantage aims to enhance its capabilities in providing advanced biometric technology solutions to help employers reduce risk and maintain compliance. Biometric authentication offers a high level of security by using unique physical or behavioral characteristics, such as fingerprints, facial recognition, or iris scanning, to verify an individual’s identity.
