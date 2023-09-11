شهري زندگي

ٽيڪنالاجي

ڊيل ۽ ليميرڪ يونيورسٽي AI-طاقتور ڪينسر ريسرچ تي تعاون ڪن ٿا

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مرد 11، 2023
Dell has partnered with the University of Limerick (UL) in Ireland to advance cancer research using artificial intelligence (AI). The collaboration is specifically focused on improving care for patients with B-cell lymphoma, encompassing faster diagnosis, enhanced treatment, and improved long-term outcomes.

To achieve this, Dell has developed an AI platform that utilizes its latest storage arrays and PowerEdge servers. This platform has been integrated into UL’s Digital Cancer Research Centre’s multicloud ecosystem and can create digital twins of patients. These digital twins will aid researchers in various ways, including accelerated biomarker testing for cancer, gaining deeper insights into suitable treatments, and developing personalized therapies based on individual tumor characteristics.

By further understanding the pathogenesis of these malignancies, researchers will also have the opportunity to devise innovative therapeutic approaches. For instance, they can investigate the role of collagen within the tumor’s micro-environment in spreading cancerous cells throughout the body and central nervous system.

The partnership between Dell and UL is expected to advance the knowledge of cancer development and enhance the diagnosis and treatment options available to cancer patients. Through this collaboration, the aim is to take cancer clinical research to a new level, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare professionals globally.

Source: University of Limerick (UL)

بيان ٿيل:
1. B-cell lymphoma: A type of cancer that affects white blood cells called B cells. It can occur in various parts of the body and subtypes exist.
2. Biomarker testing: A process of identifying specific molecules or genetic changes that indicate the presence or progression of a disease.
3. Digital twins: Virtual representations of real-life objects or systems that can be used for analysis, simulation, and optimization.

