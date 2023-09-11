شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

ٽيڪنالاجي

New Release: Bun 1.0 JavaScript Runtime

ByMampho Brescia

مرد 11، 2023
New Release: Bun 1.0 JavaScript Runtime

A new version of the Bun JavaScript runtime has been released, featuring several improvements and an experimental Windows version. Bun 1.0 aims to enhance the execution speed and efficiency of JavaScript code.

The Bun JavaScript runtime provides developers with a runtime environment for executing JavaScript code outside of a web browser. The runtime allows for the execution of JavaScript on various platforms, enabling developers to build desktop applications, server-side applications, and more.

One of the major improvements in Bun 1.0 is the enhanced performance and stability. The runtime has been optimized to execute JavaScript code faster and more reliably, resulting in improved application performance and reduced latency.

In addition to performance enhancements, Bun 1.0 introduces experimental support for Windows. This allows developers to run JavaScript applications on the Windows platform, expanding the runtime’s versatility and applicability.

Bun 1.0 also includes several bug fixes and stability improvements. These updates address issues identified in previous versions and ensure a more seamless experience for developers when using the runtime.

The release of Bun 1.0 is a significant milestone for the development community, as it provides an improved JavaScript runtime with experimental Windows support. Developers can now take advantage of the enhanced performance and expanded platform compatibility offered by Bun 1.0, enabling the creation of more efficient and versatile JavaScript applications.

ذريعن موجب:
– Bun 1.0 JavaScript runtime released complete with “experimental” Windows version • DEVCLASS

By Mampho Brescia

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

ٽيڪنالاجي

نئون ريسرچ پروگرام پئسفڪ ۾ ڊجيٽل جدت ۽ ادراڪ جي حمايت کي وڌائڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ٽيڪنالاجي

گوگل منهنجي ڊيوائس نيٽ ورڪ ڳولڻ لاءِ جڳھ تي ٻڌل سيٽنگون تيار ڪري ٿو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
ٽيڪنالاجي

Spotify يو ايس جي رڪنن کي مفت آڊيو بوڪ آزمائشي پيش ڪرڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia

تو کي ياد ڪيو

ٽيڪنالاجي

نئون ريسرچ پروگرام پئسفڪ ۾ ڊجيٽل جدت ۽ ادراڪ جي حمايت کي وڌائڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

گوگل منهنجي ڊيوائس نيٽ ورڪ ڳولڻ لاءِ جڳھ تي ٻڌل سيٽنگون تيار ڪري ٿو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

پٿر جي دور جي فنڪار نميبين جي پٿر جي آرٽ ۾ تفصيلي انساني ۽ جانورن جي ٽريڪ کي ظاهر ڪيو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

Spotify يو ايس جي رڪنن کي مفت آڊيو بوڪ آزمائشي پيش ڪرڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا