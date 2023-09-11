شهري زندگي

باربي ڊجيٽل رليز جي تاريخ: ڪٿي ڏسڻ لاءِ ۽ جڏهن توقع ڪئي وڃي Max تي اسٽريمنگ

ByMampho Brescia

مرد 11، 2023
After its immense success at the box office, the highly anticipated Barbie movie is finally available for digital download. Warner Bros. has decided to release Barbie on premium video-on-demand platforms less than two months after its theatrical release. However, the film will continue to be shown in theaters, including a one-week IMAX release on September 22.

As for streaming options, starting from Tuesday, September 12, Barbie can be purchased and rented digitally on platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV, and Vudu, among others. The price may differ depending on the platform, but Amazon Prime offers the movie for pre-order at $29.99 to buy and $24.99 to rent for a 48-hour viewing window.

The Barbie digital release includes over 30 minutes of bonus content, including featurettes like “Welcome to Barbie Land,” “Becoming Barbie,” “Playing Dress-Up,” “Musical Make Believe,” “All-Star Barbie Party,” and “It’s A Weird World.” However, there is no specific release date yet for the Barbie DVD or Blu-Ray.

Since Barbie is a Warner Bros. movie, it is expected to be available for streaming on Max, the streaming service owned by Warner Bros., before the end of the year. Previous Warner Bros. theatrical releases have followed a pattern where they are released on premium video-on-demand and then become available on Max after a certain period of time. For example, The Flash was released on PVOD five weeks after its theatrical release and started streaming on Max five weeks after PVOD.

Considering Barbie’s financial success and anticipation, it is likely that the studio will wait longer to release it on Max. Following a similar pattern as The Flash, Barbie may appear on Max approximately nine weeks after its theatrical release. Speculatively, Barbie could be streaming on Max around mid-to-late November 2023. However, it is important to note that there is no official Barbie Max release date announced yet.

If you can’t wait to watch the Barbie movie, you can buy or rent it online starting from tomorrow. Enjoy the digital release and stay tuned for any updates on Barbie’s streaming availability on Max.

