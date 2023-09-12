شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

ٽيڪنالاجي

ايپل متعارف ڪرايو نئون اعليٰ اسٽوريج جا اختيار iCloud منصوبن لاءِ

ByMampho Brescia

مرد 12، 2023
ايپل متعارف ڪرايو نئون اعليٰ اسٽوريج جا اختيار iCloud منصوبن لاءِ

Apple has announced new higher storage options for its iCloud plans during its iPhone 15 event. Until now, individual iCloud accounts had a maximum storage limit of 2 TB for $9.99 per month. However, starting from September 18th, Apple will be offering 6 TB and 12 TB plans to meet the growing demand for more storage for personal photos, videos, documents, and data.

The new 6 TB plan of iCloud+ will be priced at $29.99 per month in the United States, while the 12 TB plan will cost $59.99 per month. These storage tiers can also be shared with up to six people through Family Sharing.

In addition to the increased storage options, these plans will include all other iCloud+ features such as iCloud Private Relay and HomeKit Secure Video. This means that users will not only benefit from expanded storage capacity but also enjoy enhanced security and privacy features.

It is currently unclear whether these new storage tiers can be combined with an Apple One Premier subscription, which already offers 2 TB of storage, potentially allowing users to have a total storage allocation of 14 terabytes.

While these larger storage options come with a higher price tag, they do provide a solution for individuals who have already exceeded their previous maximum 4 TB allocation (2 TB iCloud + 2 TB from Apple One). Users will be able to subscribe to these expanded iCloud plans starting from September 18th.

ذريعن موجب:
– [Source 1: Source Title]
– [Source 2: Source Title]

By Mampho Brescia

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

ٽيڪنالاجي

نئون ريسرچ پروگرام پئسفڪ ۾ ڊجيٽل جدت ۽ ادراڪ جي حمايت کي وڌائڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ٽيڪنالاجي

گوگل منهنجي ڊيوائس نيٽ ورڪ ڳولڻ لاءِ جڳھ تي ٻڌل سيٽنگون تيار ڪري ٿو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
ٽيڪنالاجي

Spotify يو ايس جي رڪنن کي مفت آڊيو بوڪ آزمائشي پيش ڪرڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia

تو کي ياد ڪيو

ٽيڪنالاجي

نئون ريسرچ پروگرام پئسفڪ ۾ ڊجيٽل جدت ۽ ادراڪ جي حمايت کي وڌائڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

گوگل منهنجي ڊيوائس نيٽ ورڪ ڳولڻ لاءِ جڳھ تي ٻڌل سيٽنگون تيار ڪري ٿو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

پٿر جي دور جي فنڪار نميبين جي پٿر جي آرٽ ۾ تفصيلي انساني ۽ جانورن جي ٽريڪ کي ظاهر ڪيو

مرد 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
ٽيڪنالاجي

Spotify يو ايس جي رڪنن کي مفت آڊيو بوڪ آزمائشي پيش ڪرڻ لاءِ

مرد 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا