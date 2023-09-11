Character.ai موبائل ائپ استعمال ۾ ChatGPT تي گرائونڊ حاصل ڪري رهيو آهي

Character.ai, the AI app maker that enables users to design their own AI characters, is experiencing significant growth in mobile app usage. According to a recent analysis by market intelligence firm Similarweb, the iOS and Android apps for Character.ai now have 4.2 million monthly active users in the United States, compared to ChatGPT’s nearly 6 million monthly active users in the US.

While Character.ai’s growth is noteworthy, ChatGPT still maintains a larger presence on the web, which may be due to the preference of Character.ai’s users to build and interact with AI chatbots on their mobile devices rather than through a website. Globally, ChatGPT also surpasses Character.ai in terms of mobile usage, with 22.5 million monthly active users for ChatGPT compared to 5.27 million for Character.ai.

One interesting aspect is that Character.ai attracts a much younger demographic compared to other AI apps, including ChatGPT. Nearly 60% of Character.ai’s web audience comes from the 18-24-year-old age bracket, which has remained consistent even as ChatGPT’s web traffic declined. In July, 18-24-year-olds made up only 27% of ChatGPT’s web traffic.

The analysis also revealed that other AI providers have lower adoption rates among younger age groups. Perplexity.ai, Midjourney, Anthropic, and Google’s Bard have much lower percentages (ranging from 18.46% to 25.3%) of the 18-24 demographic compared to Character.ai’s 60%.

ChatGPT has seen a decline in global website visits for the past three months, but Similarweb’s data shows signs of improvement as the school year resumed. Character.ai, on the other hand, maintained usage over the summer due to its focus on entertainment rather than being solely a homework helper or research assistant.

Character.ai has strong potential for further user base growth following its impressive $150 million in Series A funding, making the startup valued at $1 billion. The app stands out among other AI character generators, with its founders Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, who were previously AI experts at Google.

While the future adoption of Character.ai remains uncertain, the app’s founders have been recognized as trailblazers in the AI field, and the startup has continuous room for improvement as more users create and engage with its characters.

Source: Similarweb, Reuters