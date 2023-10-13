شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

ڪنساس سٽي ايريا ۾ ”رنگ آف فائر“ سج گرهڻ ڪيئن ڏسجي

ByMampho Brescia

مڪيش 13، 2023
ڪنساس سٽي ايريا ۾ ”رنگ آف فائر“ سج گرهڻ ڪيئن ڏسجي

We are just one day away from a partial annular solar eclipse in Kansas City! An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but when it is at or close to its farthest point from Earth. This results in the Moon appearing smaller than the Sun and not totally covering the Sun. The size differences create one dark disk, the Moon, over a relatively larger, brighter disk, the sun. The result is the appearance of a “ring of fire” around the moon.

To safely view the eclipse, you will need special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for an overcast sky for much of the event. Nevertheless, it’s still worth trying to catch a glimpse at maximum coverage around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Remember to be safe and good luck observing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse!

ذريعن موجب:
– First Alert Meteorologist
– Hearst Owned

By Mampho Brescia

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

ڇا ناسا خلاباز فرانڪ روبيو خلا ۾ زندگي بابت تمام گهڻو ياد ڪندو

مڪيش 16، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

هڪ نئون ورچوئل ريئلٽي هيڊ سيٽ نيورو سائنس ريسرچ ۾ ماؤس جي تجربن کي وڌائي ٿو

مڪيش 16، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

ڌرتيءَ جو اندروني مرڪز: حيرت انگيز طور تي نرم ۽ انتهائي فعال

مڪيش 16، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

ڇا ناسا خلاباز فرانڪ روبيو خلا ۾ زندگي بابت تمام گهڻو ياد ڪندو

مڪيش 16، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

هڪ نئون ورچوئل ريئلٽي هيڊ سيٽ نيورو سائنس ريسرچ ۾ ماؤس جي تجربن کي وڌائي ٿو

مڪيش 16، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ڌرتيءَ جو اندروني مرڪز: حيرت انگيز طور تي نرم ۽ انتهائي فعال

مڪيش 16، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

مطالعي مان معلوم ٿئي ٿو ته اروڪٿ تي دٻا اصل بلڊنگ بلاڪ آهن

مڪيش 16، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا