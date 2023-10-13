شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

SpaceX جو Falcon Heavy Rocket ناسا مشن کي اسٽريڊ سائڪ ڏانهن لانچ ڪرڻ لاءِ

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مڪيش 13، 2023
SpaceX جو Falcon Heavy Rocket ناسا مشن کي اسٽريڊ سائڪ ڏانهن لانچ ڪرڻ لاءِ

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is set to launch on Friday morning, carrying a NASA mission bound for the asteroid Psyche. The mission aims to study the composition of the asteroid, which is described as “an unusual object likely rich in metal.” The Psyche spacecraft, about the width of a tennis court, will embark on a nearly six-year journey covering about 2.2 billion miles, with an expected arrival at Psyche in July 2029.

The launch is scheduled for 10:19 a.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with backup launch opportunities in the coming days in case of weather or technical issues. NASA has allocated approximately $1.2 billion for the Psyche mission, which includes development and operations costs. SpaceX was awarded a contract worth around $131 million to launch the mission.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is capable of carrying heavy payloads into space, and this mission marks its eighth launch. SpaceX plans to land and recover the rocket’s side boosters, but the central core of the rocket will be expended.

The Psyche spacecraft is equipped with scientific instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field and chemical makeup. This mission will provide valuable insights into the composition and nature of asteroids, advancing our understanding of the solar system.

Sources: NASA, CNBC

By جبرائيل بوٿا

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

مارس ايڪسپريس Noctis Labyrinthus جي شاندار فلائي اوور مهيا ڪري ٿي

مڪيش 16، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

وقت جي سفر جي اثرن کي ترتيب ڏيڻ لاءِ ڪوانٽم اننگلمينٽ کي هٿي ڏيڻ

مڪيش 16، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

Geminal Atom Catalysts: انقلاب آڻيندڙ دواسازي ۽ سٺي ڪيميائي پيداوار

مڪيش 16، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

مارس ايڪسپريس Noctis Labyrinthus جي شاندار فلائي اوور مهيا ڪري ٿي

مڪيش 16، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

وقت جي سفر جي اثرن کي ترتيب ڏيڻ لاءِ ڪوانٽم اننگلمينٽ کي هٿي ڏيڻ

مڪيش 16، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

Geminal Atom Catalysts: انقلاب آڻيندڙ دواسازي ۽ سٺي ڪيميائي پيداوار

مڪيش 16، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناقابل يقين حقيقتون جيڪي توهان شايد اڳ ۾ نه ٻڌيون آهن

مڪيش 16، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا