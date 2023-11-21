ناياب فوٽيج برٽش ڪولمبيا جي ساحل کان ٻاهر نوجوان سامونڊي سن فش سان مقابلو ڪيو

A scuba diver recently had the incredible opportunity to capture rare footage of two juvenile ocean sunfish (Mola mola) swimming together in the emerald waters off the coast of British Columbia, Canada. The video, taken by citizen scientist Timothy Manuelides, showcases the young sunfish alongside a school of widow rockfish and yellowtail rockfish.

Although experts have limited knowledge about the early stages of sunfish life, they were able to identify these particular individuals as juvenile ocean sunfish based on their angular bellies and smaller size. Marine biologist Marianne Nyegaard, a specialist in ocean sunfishes, confirmed their identification in a Facebook post, emphasizing their “babyness.”

Measuring approximately 24 inches (60 centimeters) in diameter, these juvenile sunfish were about five times smaller than adult sunfish but significantly larger than their newborn size of just 0.1 inch (2.5 millimeters). Usually, little is known about the early lives of sunfish, and to identify their larvae accurately, DNA sequencing is required.

Contrary to common misconceptions, the video highlights that sunfish are capable of swimming faster than many assume. The researchers noted in the Facebook post that sunfish are often wrongly perceived as slow due to their “sunning” behavior at the ocean surface, where they bask in warm light after spending time in colder depths. However, they can swim swiftly when needed.

Ocean sunfish, also known as mola, get their name from their round, flattened shape reminiscent of a millstone. These captivating creatures can reach massive sizes as adults, growing up to 10 feet (3 meters) in diameter. Sunfish inhabit a variety of oceans worldwide, from tropical waters to temperate seas, and tend to spend their time between the surface and depths of about 660 feet (200 meters).

It is worth noting that the video footage and further research efforts are contributing to the ongoing study of Mola species off the west coast of North America. Dr. Marianne Nyegaard, the leader of Ocean Sunfish Research, has identified these fish as most likely being juvenile Mola mola, distinguishing them from the other species found in these waters, Mola tecta (Hoodwinker Sunfish).

