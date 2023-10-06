شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

هڪ ويگا راڪيٽ اڄ رات 12 سيٽلائيٽ کي مدار ۾ لانچ ڪرڻ لاءِ

ByMampho Brescia

مڪيش 6، 2023
هڪ ويگا راڪيٽ اڄ رات 12 سيٽلائيٽ کي مدار ۾ لانچ ڪرڻ لاءِ

A Vega rocket operated by Arianespace is scheduled to launch tonight, marking its first mission of the year. The 100-foot-tall rocket is designed to carry relatively small payloads, capable of transporting up to 3,300 pounds to a circular orbit 435 miles above Earth. Tonight’s mission, named VV23, will be the first for the standard Vega variant since November 2021.

The main payloads for this mission include THEOS-2, an Earth-imaging satellite developed for the government of Thailand, and FormoSat-7R/Triton, developed by Taiwan’s space agency. FormoSat-7R/Triton is equipped with GNSS-R, a system that collects signals reflecting off the sea surface to calculate wind field over the oceans. This data will be shared with the global meteorology community to improve typhoon forecasting.

In addition to the two main payloads, the Vega rocket will also carry 10 other payloads for six different customers. In total, the 12 satellites being launched tonight weigh 2,738 pounds. The launch is set to take place from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, and can be watched live on Space.com or via Arianespace’s website.

ذريعن موجب:
- Arianespace
- Space.com

By Mampho Brescia

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

يورپي يونين تجارتي ٿيڻ کان اڳ ٽيڪنالاجيز کي جانچڻ لاءِ ٽي نوان خلائي مشن شروع ڪيا

مڪيش 9، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

ڇا ڌرتي آبهوا جي منتقلي جي ويجهو آهي؟

مڪيش 9، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

هڪ قديم شمسي طوفان جي دريافت ۽ جديد سماج لاءِ ان جا اثر

مڪيش 9، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

يورپي يونين تجارتي ٿيڻ کان اڳ ٽيڪنالاجيز کي جانچڻ لاءِ ٽي نوان خلائي مشن شروع ڪيا

مڪيش 9، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ڇا ڌرتي آبهوا جي منتقلي جي ويجهو آهي؟

مڪيش 9، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

هڪ قديم شمسي طوفان جي دريافت ۽ جديد سماج لاءِ ان جا اثر

مڪيش 9، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

يوڪليڊ خلائي جهاز اونداهي ڪائنات جي تحقيق ڪرڻ لاءِ ڪائناتي غلط سڃاڻپ تي قابو پائي ٿو

مڪيش 9، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا