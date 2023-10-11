شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

پرواز ڪريو Noctis Labyrinthus، مريخ تي رات جو ليبارينٿ

ByVicky Stavropoulou

مڪيش 11، 2023
پرواز ڪريو Noctis Labyrinthus، مريخ تي رات جو ليبارينٿ

Noctis Labyrinthus, located between the colossal Martian “Grand Canyon” (Valles Marineris) and the highest volcanoes in the solar system (the Tharsis region), is a vast system of deep and steep valleys stretching for approximately 1,190 km. Recently, the European Space Agency’s Mars Express captured stunning images of the eastern part of Noctis Labyrinthus using its High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC).

The images reveal a breathtaking landscape of distinctive “graben,” which are regions of the Martian crust that have subsided in relation to their surroundings. These features were formed as a result of intense volcanism in the nearby Tharsis region. The volcanism caused the Martian crust to arch upwards, becoming stretched and tectonically stressed. Consequently, the crust thinned out, faulted, and subsided, creating the graben.

The intersecting canyons and valleys within Noctis Labyrinthus can reach up to 30 km in width and six km in depth. The highest plateaus visible in the images represent the original surface level before portions of the surface collapsed. In various areas, landslides are seen covering the slopes and floors of the valleys, while other slopes display large dune fields formed by Martian winds blowing sand both up and downhill.

Mars Express has been orbiting Mars since 2003, conducting a wide range of observations and studies to understand the planet’s surface, minerals, atmosphere, and geological processes. This recent image release provides a fascinating glimpse into the captivating landscape of Noctis Labyrinthus. To see more images and updates from the Mars Express mission and HRSC, visit the European Space Agency’s website.

ذريعو: يورپي خلائي ايجنسي (ESA)

هي مضمون هيٺين ذريعن تي ٻڌل آهي:
“Video: Fly across Mars’ ‘labyrinth of night’ with Mars Express” (Phys.org) retrieved on October 11, 2023.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

آڪٽوبر 2023 ۾ ڪنولر سج گرهڻ ۽ ٻيا آسماني واقعا

مڪيش 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

خلا کان پوءِ زندگي: ڪشش ثقل کي ترتيب ڏيڻ ۽ رڪارڊ ٽوڙڻ

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

ناسا جو نفسياتي خلائي جهاز ميٽل اسٽرائڊ ڏانهن مشن تي روانو ٿيو

مڪيش 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

آڪٽوبر 2023 ۾ ڪنولر سج گرهڻ ۽ ٻيا آسماني واقعا

مڪيش 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

خلا کان پوءِ زندگي: ڪشش ثقل کي ترتيب ڏيڻ ۽ رڪارڊ ٽوڙڻ

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جو نفسياتي خلائي جهاز ميٽل اسٽرائڊ ڏانهن مشن تي روانو ٿيو

مڪيش 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

موسم جي حالتن تي سج گرهڻ جو اثر

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا