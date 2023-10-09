شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

Cytoskeletal پروٽين انڊي جي ترقي ۾ اهم ڪردار ادا ڪن ٿا، شمال مغربي دوائن جي مطالعي جي مطابق

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مڪيش 9، 2023
Cytoskeletal پروٽين انڊي جي ترقي ۾ اهم ڪردار ادا ڪن ٿا، شمال مغربي دوائن جي مطالعي جي مطابق

Northwestern Medicine scientists have uncovered the role of cytoskeletal proteins in the growth of developing eggs in fruit flies. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, sheds light on how egg cells form and differentiate from other sister cells.

Oocytes, or developing eggs, are formed when one cell differentiates itself as an oocyte, while the remaining cells become “nurse” cells that supply the oocyte with the necessary materials for growth. These interconnected cellular structures, known as “winners take all,” are present in both fruit flies and mammals.

The laboratory of Dr. Vladimir Gelfand conducted the study to further understand the mechanisms behind this process. They found that oocytes act as parasites, with the nurse cells producing all required proteins, which are then transported into the oocyte along microtubules by the cytoplasmic dynein molecular motor.

Using fruit flies as their model system, the scientists cultured ovaries and observed that the oocyte generated a larger number of microtubules, which serve as intercellular highways for transporting proteins and resources. In fruit flies, microtubule growth is regulated by a genetic homolog called mini spindles (Msps) instead of XMAP215, the protein responsible for microtubule growth in humans.

The study revealed that Msps mRNA, carrying instructions for making Msps protein, was concentrated in the oocyte. Knockdown of the mRNA negatively affected microtubule development and cell growth. It was also discovered that dynein was responsible for accumulating Msps mRNA within the oocyte.

Removing dynein reduced the amount of mRNA within the oocyte, which halted normal cell development. This led researchers to identify Msps and dynein as a dynamic duo in governing oocyte specialization and development.

The findings establish a positive feedback loop between dynein and Msps, promoting oocyte development. Future research will focus on understanding the factors that determine which cells become oocytes.

The study was supported by a grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences.

ذريعن موجب:
- نيشنل اڪيڊمي آف سائنسز جي ڪارروائي
– Gelfand Laboratory

By رابرٽ اينڊريو

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

شمسي طوفان: جديد ٽيڪنالاجي ۽ انفراسٽرڪچر لاءِ خطرو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو جيڪو اڄ جي تهذيب کي متاثر ڪري سگهي ٿو

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

ناسا جي Ingenuity مارس هيلي ڪاپٽر 62 هين اڏام تي نئون اسپيڊ رڪارڊ قائم ڪري ڇڏيو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

شمسي طوفان: جديد ٽيڪنالاجي ۽ انفراسٽرڪچر لاءِ خطرو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو جيڪو اڄ جي تهذيب کي متاثر ڪري سگهي ٿو

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جي Ingenuity مارس هيلي ڪاپٽر 62 هين اڏام تي نئون اسپيڊ رڪارڊ قائم ڪري ڇڏيو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

سائنسدان اسٽرائڊ جي نموني ۾ پاڻي ۽ ڪاربن جي گهڻائي ڳوليندا آهن، زندگي جي اصليت جي نظريي جي حمايت ڪن ٿا

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا