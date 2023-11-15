نئين تحقيق تجويز ڪري ٿي 19 هين صدي جا زلزلا اڃا تائين آمريڪا ۾ آفٽر شاڪس جو سبب بڻجن ٿا

Recent research has revealed a surprising connection between earthquakes that occurred in the 19th century and ongoing seismic activity in the central and eastern United States. The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, analyzed seismic data from three historic earthquakes and concluded that some modern seismicity in these regions could be long-lived aftershocks, mixed with background seismicity.

Traditionally, aftershocks follow large earthquakes and can continue for weeks or even decades. However, in the case of the central and eastern United States, it appears that aftershocks from events that took place in the 1800s may still be occurring.

The study focused on three historic earthquake events: one near southeastern Quebec, Canada, in 1663; a series of quakes near the Missouri-Kentucky border from 1811 to 1812; and an earthquake in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1886. These events were some of the strongest earthquakes in North America’s recorded history.

The researchers used a statistical approach called the nearest neighbor method to determine whether recent earthquakes were likely aftershocks or background seismicity. By analyzing the time, distance, and magnitude of event pairs, they were able to identify links between earthquakes.

The findings of the study suggested that the aftershock sequence near southeastern Quebec has ended, and modern seismicity in that area is unrelated to the old quake. However, in the other two regions, around 30% of earthquakes near the Missouri-Kentucky border and 16% of earthquakes in Charleston were likely aftershocks from the historic events.

This discovery has important implications for assessing seismic risks in these regions. While background seismicity remains the dominant cause of earthquakes, the presence of ongoing aftershocks suggests that strain accrual is still occurring. This could potentially lead to more significant earthquakes in the future.

Understanding the origins of modern seismicity is crucial for determining future disaster risks and developing effective hazard assessments. Further research is needed to investigate the relationship between 19th-century earthquakes and ongoing aftershocks, as well as to better understand the underlying processes at play.

What are aftershocks?

Aftershocks are smaller earthquakes that occur after a larger earthquake has taken place. They are caused by the readjustment of the fault following the initial quake.

Can aftershocks cause damage?

Although aftershocks are typically smaller in magnitude than the main shock, they can still cause damage to infrastructure and impede recovery efforts from the original earthquake.

How do scientists differentiate between aftershocks and background seismicity?

Scientists use various methods, such as the nearest neighbor statistical approach, to determine whether recent earthquakes are likely to be aftershocks or unrelated background seismic activity. Factors such as distance, timing, and magnitude of the earthquakes are taken into account.