سائنس

سائنسدان دريافت ڪيو 2D آپٽيڪل ويو گائيڊ جيڪي روشني کڻي سگهن ٿيون

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مرد 23، 2023
Scientists at the University of Chicago have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of optics. They have found that a sheet of glass crystal just a few atoms thick, known as a 2D optical waveguide, can trap and carry light. This material is not only efficient but can also travel relatively long distances, up to a centimeter, which is significant in the world of light-based computing.

The research, published in the journal Science, showcases the potential of 2D photonic circuits. The thin and flat strands of glass crystal act as waveguides, allowing light to be guided along a chip using prisms, lenses, and switches. Unlike traditional waveguides, where light particles stay enclosed, this system allows part of the photon to stick out of the crystal as it travels, similar to placing suitcases on top of a conveyor belt rather than inside a closed tube. This opens up new possibilities for building intricate devices and sensors at the microscopic level.

The scientists hope to use this technology to create very thin photonic circuits that can be stacked to integrate a greater number of tiny devices into the same chip area. While the experiments used molybdenum disulfide, the principles behind this discovery should apply to other materials as well.

This groundbreaking research is the result of years of hard work and innovation by the team at the University of Chicago. They had to devise their own methods for growing the material and measuring how the light behaved. The findings have the potential to revolutionize the field of optics and pave the way for new advancements in technology.

Source: University of Chicago Materials Research Science and Engineering Center, Science Journal DOI: 10.1126/science.adi2322

