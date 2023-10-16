شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

مطالعو کير جي واٽ ۾ گلوبلر ڪلستر جي اصليت کي ظاهر ڪري ٿو

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مڪيش 16، 2023
مطالعو کير جي واٽ ۾ گلوبلر ڪلستر جي اصليت کي ظاهر ڪري ٿو

A recent study conducted by astronomers at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Basic Sciences in Iran sheds light on the origins of globular clusters in the Milky Way. Globular clusters are dense collections of stars that orbit around galaxies, and it has long been suspected that some of these clusters have been stolen from other galaxies or cannibalized by the Milky Way.

The research team used computer simulations to model the interactions between dwarf galaxies, which are small satellite galaxies that orbit the Milky Way, and the globular clusters within them. They found that the percentage of clusters that could be separated from their host galaxies varied depending on the orbits of the clusters and the mass of the galaxy.

Based on their simulations, the astronomers concluded that at least two globular clusters originated from the Fornax galaxy, four from the Large Magellanic Cloud, two from the Small Magellanic Cloud, and 14 from the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy. Additionally, they identified several globular clusters that had a high likelihood of association with the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy and the Large Magellanic Cloud.

However, the researchers noted that their models were simplified and did not fully account for the complex 3-dimensional structures of the dwarf galaxies. They called for further research to investigate these newly identified cluster associations and to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the origins of globular clusters in the Milky Way.

ذريعن موجب:
– Shirazi, A.R., Rahimi, A., Zonoozi, A.H. et al. (2020), “The escape of globular clusters”, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
– Image credit: UCLA/D.R. Law

By رابرٽ اينڊريو

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

اسپيس ايڪس لانچ اڄ سال لاءِ اسپيس ڪوسٽ رڪارڊ سان ملائي ٿو

مڪيش 17، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

گيس گيانٽس اڳئين سوچ کان وڌيڪ عام، مطالعي جو مشورو ڏئي ٿو

مڪيش 17، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

سڀ کان وڌيڪ طاقتور مارزڪوڪ رڪارڊ ڪيو ويو جيڪو ٽيڪٽونڪ قوتن جو سبب بڻيو، نه ايٽروڊ اثر

مڪيش 17، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

اسپيس ايڪس لانچ اڄ سال لاءِ اسپيس ڪوسٽ رڪارڊ سان ملائي ٿو

مڪيش 17، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

گيس گيانٽس اڳئين سوچ کان وڌيڪ عام، مطالعي جو مشورو ڏئي ٿو

مڪيش 17، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

سڀ کان وڌيڪ طاقتور مارزڪوڪ رڪارڊ ڪيو ويو جيڪو ٽيڪٽونڪ قوتن جو سبب بڻيو، نه ايٽروڊ اثر

مڪيش 17، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

فلڪيات جا ماهر Exoplanet WASP-17b جي ماحول ۾ ننڍڙا کوارٽز ڪرسٽل دريافت ڪن ٿا

مڪيش 17، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا