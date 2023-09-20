خلائي سفر جي صحت جي خطرن کي سمجهڻ ۽ تخفيف واري حڪمت عملين کي ترقي ڪرڻ

With NASA and other space agencies planning more manned missions to space, the need to understand and mitigate the health hazards of space travel is becoming increasingly important. As a kinesiologist working with astronauts, I have been studying the effects of space on the human body and brain, and I am involved in a NASA project aimed at addressing these hazards for future missions to Mars.

One of the major risks of space travel is exposure to space radiation. While the Earth’s magnetosphere provides protection from cosmic radiation, astronauts traveling beyond the International Space Station will face continuous exposure to this radiation. This can have detrimental effects on the nervous and cardiovascular systems, potentially leading to cardiovascular disease and brain damage. NASA is developing technologies, such as using materials like Kevlar and polyethylene in spacecraft and spacesuits, to shield astronauts from radiation. Certain diets and supplements, like enterade, may also help minimize the effects of radiation exposure.

Another challenge of space travel is the changes in gravity. Astronauts experience muscle loss and skeletal changes due to the absence of gravity. To mitigate these effects, astronauts are given supplements like bisphosphonate, which helps prevent bone breakdown. Microgravity also affects the circulation and can lead to fluid shifts towards the head, causing brain compression and potentially contributing to spaceflight associated neuro-ocular syndrome. Researchers are exploring the use of specialized “pants” to redistribute fluids in a way similar to Earth’s gravity.

In addition to physical health risks, space travel also poses challenges to mental health. The isolation and confinement experienced by astronauts during long-duration missions can have profound effects on their psychological well-being. To prepare for these conditions, astronauts undergo team training and simulations in extreme environments. Researchers are studying ways to monitor and support mental health under such isolating conditions.

While the health hazards of space travel are significant, the knowledge gained from studying and mitigating these risks has various benefits for life on Earth. For example, technologies developed to protect astronauts from radiation exposure can also be used to treat cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy. Understanding how to preserve bone and muscle health in microgravity can also improve medical treatments for age-related frailty. Furthermore, space exploration has led to advancements in water purification and satellite systems.

Overall, the research and strategies aimed at mitigating the health hazards of space travel not only benefit astronauts but also have the potential to improve health outcomes on Earth.