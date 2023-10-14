شهري زندگي

ناسا جي نفسياتي خلائي جهاز هڪ مشن تي ميٽرل-رچ ايسٽرائڊ جي مطالعي لاءِ

ByMampho Brescia

مڪيش 14، 2023
ناسا جي نفسياتي خلائي جهاز هڪ مشن تي ميٽرل-رچ ايسٽرائڊ جي مطالعي لاءِ

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft will be traveling to a metal-rich asteroid located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. This is NASA’s first mission to study an asteroid that consists primarily of metal.

Accompanying the Psyche spacecraft is a pioneering technology demonstration called NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment. This experiment will test laser communications beyond the Moon, providing more bandwidth for transmitting data compared to traditional radio frequency communications.

The launch of the Psyche spacecraft marks an important milestone in space exploration. It could provide valuable insights into the formation of rocky planets and advance our understanding of the universe. The mission will also test new technologies that can be used in future NASA missions.

The Psyche spacecraft has established communication with NASA’s Deep Space Network complex in Canberra, Australia, and initial telemetry reports indicate that the spacecraft is in good health. Over the next few years, the spacecraft will travel over 2.2 billion miles to reach the metal-rich asteroid, with a planned arrival in August 2029.

Once the spacecraft reaches the asteroid, it will begin to orbit and study its composition. Scientists believe that the high iron-nickel metal content of the asteroid suggests that it may be the remnant core of a planetesimal. By studying this metal world, scientists hope to gain insights into the formation of planets and better understand our own home planet, Earth.

The Psyche mission demonstrates NASA’s commitment to exploring the unknown and inspiring the world through discovery. It is a testament to the agency’s dedication to advancing scientific knowledge and collaborating with private companies and international partners.

