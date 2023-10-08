شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

هندستان جو Aditya-L1 مشن سج-ڌرتيءَ L1 طرف ترقي ڪري ٿو

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مڪيش 8، 2023
هندستان جو Aditya-L1 مشن سج-ڌرتيءَ L1 طرف ترقي ڪري ٿو

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has provided an update on the progress of the Aditya-L1 mission. The spacecraft is currently on its way to the Sun-Earth L1 point, where it will be placed in a Halo orbit.

To ensure that the spacecraft stays on its intended trajectory, a Trajectory Correction Maneuver (TCM) was performed on October 6, 2023. This maneuver was necessary to adjust the spacecraft’s path after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver, which took place on September 19, 2023.

The TCM lasted for approximately 16 seconds and was successful in aligning the spacecraft with its intended path towards the Halo orbit around L1. This orbit will allow Aditya-L1 to constantly observe the Sun without being obstructed by the Earth.

ISRO has confirmed that the spacecraft is in good health, and the magnetometer onboard will be activated in the coming days. The magnetometer will be used to study the magnetic field of the Sun and its interactions with the Earth.

The Aditya-L1 mission aims to study various aspects of the Sun, including its corona, solar emissions, and the solar winds. Understanding these phenomena is crucial for gaining insights into space weather and its impact on Earth.

With the successful trajectory correction and the spacecraft’s health in check, the Aditya-L1 mission is progressing as planned. The data collected by this mission will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its influence on our planet.

ذريعن موجب:
عبدا

By جبرائيل بوٿا

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

ڪوانٽم بريڪنگ جي ڳولا: ڪلاسيڪل ۽ ڪوانٽم دنيا تي هڪ نئون نقطو

مڪيش 9، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

رضامندي جي ترجيحن کي منظم ڪرڻ جي اهميت

مڪيش 9، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

ڪيئن جيمس ويب اسپيس ٽيلي اسڪوپ ڪائنات بابت اسان جي سمجھ کي ٻيهر لکي رهيو آهي

مڪيش 9، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

ڪوانٽم بريڪنگ جي ڳولا: ڪلاسيڪل ۽ ڪوانٽم دنيا تي هڪ نئون نقطو

مڪيش 9، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

رضامندي جي ترجيحن کي منظم ڪرڻ جي اهميت

مڪيش 9، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ڪيئن جيمس ويب اسپيس ٽيلي اسڪوپ ڪائنات بابت اسان جي سمجھ کي ٻيهر لکي رهيو آهي

مڪيش 9، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

پارڪر سولر پروب انسان جي ٺاهيل سڀ کان تيز ترين شئي جو رڪارڊ ٽوڙي ٿو

مڪيش 9، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا