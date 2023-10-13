شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

سولڊ فيز ريورسيبل اموبلائيزيشن بيڊز لاءِ هاءِ-ٿرو پُٽ تسلسل لائبريري جي تعمير لاءِ

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مڪيش 13، 2023
سولڊ فيز ريورسيبل اموبلائيزيشن بيڊز لاءِ هاءِ-ٿرو پُٽ تسلسل لائبريري جي تعمير لاءِ

A recent study published in Zoonoses has explored the use of Solid-Phase Reversible Immobilization (SPRI) beads for nucleic acid recovery in high-throughput sequencing library construction. The researchers investigated the effects of SPRI bead ratio, incubation time, and elution time on the recovery of nucleic acids during the construction of full-length 16S rDNA sequencing libraries.

The study compared the effects of different SPRI bead ratios, incubation times, and elution times for three different initial sample amounts. An orthogonal experiment was conducted to identify the optimal combination of these factors.

The results showed that incubation time had the greatest impact on the recovery rate for the initial sample amounts of 1,500 ng and 3,000 ng. The use of 0.8× SPRI beads, 15 minutes of incubation, and 10 minutes of elution resulted in the highest recovery rate.

The findings suggest that incubation time significantly influences the recovery rate in full-length 16S rDNA sequencing library construction. SPRI beads offer a viable method for recovering full-length 16S rDNA amplicons.

This research provides valuable insights into optimizing the use of SPRI beads for high-throughput sequencing library construction. The findings can contribute to the development of more efficient and accurate sequencing techniques.

Further information about this study can be found in the article titled “Optimizing the Use of Solid-Phase Reversible Immobilization Beads for High-Throughput Full-Length 16S rDNA Sequencing Library Construction” published in Zoonoses.

Source: Zoonoses (2023). DOI: 10.15212/ZOONOSES-2023-0007

By رابرٽ اينڊريو

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

ناسا دريافت ڪيو Asteroid ڌرتيء جي ويجهو

مڪيش 16، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

سيارو نائن لاءِ پراسرار ڳولا: حقيقت يا افسانو؟

مڪيش 16، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

ينگ اسٽار ڪلستر ويجھو بليڪ هول چيلينجز ٿيوريز آف اسٽار فارميشن

مڪيش 16، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

ناسا دريافت ڪيو Asteroid ڌرتيء جي ويجهو

مڪيش 16، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

سيارو نائن لاءِ پراسرار ڳولا: حقيقت يا افسانو؟

مڪيش 16، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ينگ اسٽار ڪلستر ويجھو بليڪ هول چيلينجز ٿيوريز آف اسٽار فارميشن

مڪيش 16، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

نارٿ يارڪ موورس نيشنل پارڪ ۾ ڊارڪ اسڪائيز فرنگي فيسٽيول تي رات جو آسمان ڳوليو

مڪيش 16، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا