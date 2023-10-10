شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

M87 ۾ سپر ماسيو بليڪ هول آئن اسٽائن جي نظرين جي تصديق ڪري ٿو

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مڪيش 10، 2023
M87 ۾ سپر ماسيو بليڪ هول آئن اسٽائن جي نظرين جي تصديق ڪري ٿو

Scientists have recently confirmed that a supermassive black hole in the Messier 87 galaxy, located approximately 55 million light-years away, is spinning. This discovery aligns with Albert Einstein’s theories of general relativity and provides definitive evidence of the black hole’s rotation.

Black holes, regions in space with incredibly strong gravity, have long intrigued scientists and astronomers. By analyzing images from various observatories, researchers observed the motion of jets, streams of particles emanating from the black hole’s axis. This movement, as detailed in a study published in Nature, established the spin of the black hole.

The discovery of the black hole’s rotation is significant for multiple reasons. Firstly, it confirms Einstein’s theories of relativity, providing further evidence to support them. Secondly, it sheds light on the behavior of supermassive black holes and their interaction with the surrounding space-time fabric.

The immense size of this spinning black hole causes a phenomenon known as frame-dragging, in which the space-time fabric around it becomes warped. The misalignment between the black hole’s spin axis and the rotation axis of the surrounding accretion disk results in a slight wobble in the black hole’s jets. This wobble was precisely measured in the study, further supporting the conclusion of the black hole’s spin.

Previously, scientists had only indirect evidence of spinning black holes, but this discovery provides what Igor Chilingaryan, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, calls “smoking gun evidence.” The confirmation of the black hole’s rotation also brings attention to the Penrose process, a mechanism that allows for energy extraction from spinning black holes.

In addition to confirming Einstein’s theories and providing insights into the behavior of supermassive black holes, this discovery is also significant because it marks the first successful photographing of such a black hole. Scientists can now further investigate and understand the nature and dynamics of these massive cosmic phenomena.

ذريعن موجب:
- فاکس نيوز
- فطرت (جرنل)
- ناسا

By جبرائيل بوٿا

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

شمسي طوفان: جديد ٽيڪنالاجي ۽ انفراسٽرڪچر لاءِ خطرو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو جيڪو اڄ جي تهذيب کي متاثر ڪري سگهي ٿو

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

ناسا جي Ingenuity مارس هيلي ڪاپٽر 62 هين اڏام تي نئون اسپيڊ رڪارڊ قائم ڪري ڇڏيو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

شمسي طوفان: جديد ٽيڪنالاجي ۽ انفراسٽرڪچر لاءِ خطرو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪري ٿو جيڪو اڄ جي تهذيب کي متاثر ڪري سگهي ٿو

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جي Ingenuity مارس هيلي ڪاپٽر 62 هين اڏام تي نئون اسپيڊ رڪارڊ قائم ڪري ڇڏيو

مڪيش 12، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

سائنسدان اسٽرائڊ جي نموني ۾ پاڻي ۽ ڪاربن جي گهڻائي ڳوليندا آهن، زندگي جي اصليت جي نظريي جي حمايت ڪن ٿا

مڪيش 12، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا