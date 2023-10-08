شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

لڪير جي خرابين آواز جي لهرن کان تيز سفر ڪري سگهن ٿا، ۽ اهو هڪ وڏو معاملو آهي

ByVicky Stavropoulou

مڪيش 8، 2023
لڪير جي خرابين آواز جي لهرن کان تيز سفر ڪري سگهن ٿا، ۽ اهو هڪ وڏو معاملو آهي

Researchers have discovered that tiny linear defects called dislocations can propagate through a material faster than sound waves. These dislocations give metals their strength and workability but can also lead to catastrophic failures. Understanding the speed at which dislocations travel is crucial for studying earthquake ruptures, structural failures, and precision manufacturing.

In a study led by researchers at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Osaka University, X-ray radiography was used to measure the speed of propagating dislocations through diamond. The results of the study, published in the journal Science, provide insights that could apply to other materials as well.

For nearly 60 years, scientists have been debating whether dislocations can travel through materials faster than sound. While some studies concluded that they could not, computer models indicated that they could if they started moving at faster-than-sound speed. Determining whether ultrafast dislocations can break sound barriers is important for both fundamental science and practical purposes.

The researchers conducted experiments at the SACLA X-ray free-electron laser in Japan, using synthetic diamond crystals. By utilizing intense laser pulses and X-ray imaging, they were able to record the formation and spreading of dislocations in real-time. Diamond was chosen as a material for study due to its simpler deformation mechanism compared to metals, making it easier to interpret the imaging data.

The findings of the study could have significant implications for understanding materials failure and designing new materials. It highlights the need to further investigate the behavior of dislocations that move faster than sound speed, as they can lead to unexpected failures in various applications.

ذريعن موجب:
- سائنس ميگزين
- SLAC نيشنل ايڪسيليٽر ليبارٽري

By Vicky Stavropoulou

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

سج ۽ چنڊ گرهڻ: 2023 ۾ تاريخون ۽ وقت

مڪيش 9، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

ڪهڪشان جو ٽڪراءُ: هبل ٽيليسڪوپ ٻن ڪهڪشائن کي هڪ ڪورس تي اثر انداز ڪري ٿو

مڪيش 9، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪيو

مڪيش 9، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

سج ۽ چنڊ گرهڻ: 2023 ۾ تاريخون ۽ وقت

مڪيش 9، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ڪهڪشان جو ٽڪراءُ: هبل ٽيليسڪوپ ٻن ڪهڪشائن کي هڪ ڪورس تي اثر انداز ڪري ٿو

مڪيش 9، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

قديم وڻن جي انگن اکرن کي تباهه ڪندڙ شمسي طوفان ظاهر ڪيو

مڪيش 9، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ايلون مسڪ ٽن کان چئن سالن ۾ مارس لينڊنگ جو منصوبو ٺاهي ٿو، اسٽار شپ لانچ جي ڪاميابي تي اميد ظاهر ڪري ٿو

مڪيش 9، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا