شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

آڪٽوبر جا دلچسپ Astronomical واقعا: هڪ جائزو

Byجبرائيل بوٿا

مڪيش 1، 2023
آڪٽوبر جا دلچسپ Astronomical واقعا: هڪ جائزو

As the season changes and the leaves start to fall, October brings us a host of captivating astronomical events to marvel at. From space missions to meteor showers, this month promises to be a treat for astronomy enthusiasts.

One of the highly anticipated events is the launch of NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission on October 5. The Psyche spacecraft will explore asteroid 16 Psyche, which is believed to be composed primarily of metal. By studying this unique metallic world, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the formation of terrestrial planet cores, including Earth’s. Originally planned for September 2022, the mission was delayed due to technical difficulties. The launch will take place from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

On October 9, the Draconid meteor shower will reach its peak. Unlike other meteor showers, the Draconids are most visible in the evening or at dawn, rather than throughout the night. Although this shower is expected to produce only about ten meteors per hour, in previous years, it has surprised astronomers with spectacular displays, producing thousands of meteors per hour. While such an extraordinary show is not predicted for this year, it’s worth keeping an eye out for any surprises.

The Orionid meteor shower, associated with the famous comet Halley, will peak on October 20. With the moon at only 37% illumination, visibility for this shower will be favorable. The Orionids have been known to produce up to eighty meteors per hour, although recent years have seen rates closer to twenty or thirty per hour. Still, the chance to witness these celestial wonders is not to be missed.

October’s full moon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, will shine on October 28. This moon, along with the Harvest Moon, can occur in either September or October. The Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, while the Hunter’s Moon follows it. Originally a signal for hunters to wrap up their hunting season and prepare for winter, the Hunter’s Moon is also associated with other names such as the Falling Leaves Moon and the Drying Rice Moon.

With opportunities to witness meteor showers, support space missions, and appreciate the beauty of the full moon this October, astronomy enthusiasts are in for a real treat.

ذريعن موجب:
– NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU: Image credit for the Psyche spacecraft
– NASA/JPL: Image credit for the Orionid meteor shower

By جبرائيل بوٿا

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

خشڪي جو دٻاء برساتي ٻيلن جي مٽي جي ڪم ۾ تبديلين جو سبب بڻائيندو آهي

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

بريڪ تھرو پروٽين تي ٻڌل بايوسينسر بارودي سرنگن ۽ TNT جي بنياد تي اڻڄاتل آرڊيننس کي ڳولڻ لاءِ تيار ڪيو ويو

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
سائنس

ناسا جي پرسيورينس روور مارٽين ڊسٽ ڊيول کي Jezero Crater ۾ پڪڙي ورتو

مڪيش 3، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

خشڪي جو دٻاء برساتي ٻيلن جي مٽي جي ڪم ۾ تبديلين جو سبب بڻائيندو آهي

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

بريڪ تھرو پروٽين تي ٻڌل بايوسينسر بارودي سرنگن ۽ TNT جي بنياد تي اڻڄاتل آرڊيننس کي ڳولڻ لاءِ تيار ڪيو ويو

مڪيش 3، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جي پرسيورينس روور مارٽين ڊسٽ ڊيول کي Jezero Crater ۾ پڪڙي ورتو

مڪيش 3، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

Asteroid 2008 QY: تفصيل ۽ امڪاني نتيجا

مڪيش 3، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا