نئين مطالعي مان معلوم ٿئي ٿو ته ڇانو ڪورل بليچنگ کي روڪڻ ۾ مدد ڪري سگھي ٿي

A recent study conducted by Australia’s Southern Cross University has discovered a potential solution for preventing coral bleaching: shade. Coral bleaching, which has become an epidemic worldwide due to rising water temperatures, has caused significant damage to reefs, including the renowned Great Barrier Reef.

According to Peter Butcherine, lead author of the study, the Great Barrier Reef is under imminent threat from climate change and has experienced four mass bleaching events since 2016. The upcoming summer of 2023-24 poses an elevated risk due to El Niño conditions and higher water temperatures. This, combined with the future consequences of climate change, such as more frequent marine heatwaves and storms, presents a significant danger to the reef.

While efforts to reduce climate change are vital, they are no longer enough to protect the Great Barrier Reef. Therefore, researchers at the Cooling and Shading subprogram of the Reef Restoration and Adaptation Program (RRAP) focused their efforts on investigating the effectiveness of shading coral reefs to combat bleaching.

The study yielded positive results, demonstrating that even partial shading for a portion of the day can effectively mitigate bleaching. Reduced sunlight by 30% around solar noon for four hours was found to slow the onset of bleaching in shallow, thermally-stressed corals.

These findings open up the possibility for various human interventions to aid coral ecosystems. Artificial coverings, such as shade cloths, are one potential solution, but further research is required to understand their indirect effects. Another promising option is the use of artificial fog systems, which can provide shade without impacting the coral ecosystem. However, additional research and development are necessary before scaled-up deployment in the field.

The study highlights the importance of innovative approaches to protect coral reefs and the urgent need for action to preserve these vital ecosystems.

– Coral bleaching: The process in which corals expel the symbiotic algae living in their tissues, caused by environmental stressors such as high water temperatures.

– Great Barrier Reef: The world’s largest coral reef system located off the coast of Queensland, Australia.

– Shading: Reducing the amount of sunlight reaching corals by providing cover or using artificial methods.

– El Niño: A climate pattern characterized by the warming of the Pacific Ocean, which can have significant impacts on weather patterns worldwide.

– Marine heatwaves: Periods of unusually warm water temperatures in the ocean.

– Climate change: Long-term changes in temperature and weather patterns caused by human activities, particularly the emission of greenhouse gases.

