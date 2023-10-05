شهري زندگي

مڪيش 5، 2023
ھڪڙو نئون بنيادي ذائقو: امونيم کلورائڊ زبان مان ھڪڙو ردعمل ڪڍي ٿو

Researchers at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences have made a significant discovery in the field of taste perception. Led by neuroscientist Emily Liman, the team has found evidence of a sixth basic taste. In a study published in Nature Communications, they found that the tongue responds to ammonium chloride, a compound found in salt licorice, through the same protein receptor that signals sour taste.

For decades, scientists have recognized that the tongue has a strong response to ammonium chloride, but the specific tongue receptors that detect it were unknown. Liman and her team have previously identified the protein responsible for detecting sour taste, called OTOP1. They discovered that this protein forms a channel for hydrogen ions, which are the key component of acids that the tongue senses as sour. The team wondered if ammonium chloride could somehow trigger this protein.

Through experiments using lab-grown human cells, the researchers introduced the Otop1 gene to produce the OTOP1 receptor protein. They then exposed the cells to acid or ammonium chloride and measured the responses. They found that ammonium chloride is a strong activator of the OTOP1 channel, even better than acids themselves. The compound releases small amounts of ammonia, which raises the pH inside the cell and results in a proton influx through the OTOP1 channel.

This discovery adds ammonium chloride to the list of basic tastes, which currently includes sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami. Understanding the mechanisms behind taste perception is important for food science and could have implications for developing new flavors and improving taste experiences.

ذريعو: فطرت ڪميونيڪيشن (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41637-4)

By Mampho Brescia

