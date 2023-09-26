شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

ناسا ڪيپسول محفوظ طور تي ايسٽرائڊ جو نمونو يوٽا ريگستان ڏانهن پهچائي ٿو

Byرابرٽ اينڊريو

مرد 26، 2023
ناسا ڪيپسول محفوظ طور تي ايسٽرائڊ جو نمونو يوٽا ريگستان ڏانهن پهچائي ٿو

A NASA space capsule successfully landed in the Utah desert, carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid. The capsule, released from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which had previously passed close to Earth, touched down within a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City.

The capsule, shaped like a gumdrop, parachuted into the Utah Test and Training Range after traveling through Earth’s atmosphere. The sample collected by the spacecraft will be analyzed by scientists to gain insights into the composition and history of the asteroid.

Meanwhile, the United States Space Force has been considering the establishment of a hotline with China to prevent potential crises in space. General Chance Saltzman, the chief of space operations, stated that direct communication between the Space Force and its Chinese counterpart would be beneficial in de-escalating tensions. However, engagement between the two countries has not yet taken place to establish such a hotline.

The landing of the NASA capsule marks a significant achievement in space exploration, as the retrieved asteroid sample provides valuable data for scientific research. The establishment of a potential hotline between the United States Space Force and China aims to enhance cooperation and prevent potential conflicts in space activities.

ذريعن موجب:
– Current Science News Briefs (Reuters)

By رابرٽ اينڊريو

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

ختم ٿيندڙ نسلن جي تحقيق ۾ هڪ پيش رفت: تسمانين ٽائيگر جي نموني مان صديون پراڻي آر اين اي ترتيب ڏنل

مرد 27، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

Asteroid 2023 SF6: ڌرتيءَ سان هڪ ويجهي ملاقات

مرد 27، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

ڪولوراڊو بولڊر يونيورسٽي ۾ گرائونڊ بريڪنگ سينٽر جو مقصد خلائي موسم جي اڳڪٿي کي بهتر بڻائڻ آهي

مرد 27، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

ختم ٿيندڙ نسلن جي تحقيق ۾ هڪ پيش رفت: تسمانين ٽائيگر جي نموني مان صديون پراڻي آر اين اي ترتيب ڏنل

مرد 27، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

Asteroid 2023 SF6: ڌرتيءَ سان هڪ ويجهي ملاقات

مرد 27، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ڪولوراڊو بولڊر يونيورسٽي ۾ گرائونڊ بريڪنگ سينٽر جو مقصد خلائي موسم جي اڳڪٿي کي بهتر بڻائڻ آهي

مرد 27، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

عصبي سائنسدان انٽيگريٽيڊ انفارميشن ٿيوري تي تڪرار ڪندا آهن

مرد 27، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا