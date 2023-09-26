شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

سائنسدان ناپيد تسمانين ٽائيگر مان آر اين اي ڪڍن ٿا، نسلن جي قيامت لاءِ اميدون وڌائين ٿا

ByVicky Stavropoulou

مرد 26، 2023
سائنسدان ناپيد تسمانين ٽائيگر مان آر اين اي ڪڍن ٿا، نسلن جي قيامت لاءِ اميدون وڌائين ٿا

Scientists from Stockholm University have successfully extracted and sequenced RNA from an extinct species, the Tasmanian tiger. This groundbreaking achievement opens the door to the possibility of resurrecting animals that were once thought to be lost forever.

Professor Love Dalen, a leading expert in evolutionary genomics, stated that this is the first time RNA has been recovered from an extinct species. He believes that this discovery is a significant step towards the potential resurrection of extinct species in the future.

The research team was able to extract RNA molecules from a well-preserved 130-year-old Tasmanian tiger specimen that resided at the Museum of Natural History in Sweden. By reconstructing the skin and skeletal muscle RNA, they gained valuable insights into the genetic information of this extinct animal.

RNA, a crucial molecule in gene expression, carries genetic information from the genome to the rest of the cell. Understanding the location and function of genes, as well as their regulation in different tissues, is essential for the potential resurrection of extinct animals.

The Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine, was a carnivorous marsupial that became extinct when the last known living individual died in captivity in 1936. By analyzing the RNA from this preserved specimen, scientists are unlocking valuable information about this lost species.

While the resurrection of extinct animals is still a complex process that requires extensive knowledge of DNA and genetic manipulation, the ability to extract RNA from extinct species is a significant breakthrough. It offers hope for future efforts to revive other extinct creatures and restore biodiversity.

ذريعن موجب:
– Stockholm University researchers
- اي ايف پي

By Vicky Stavropoulou

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

ختم ٿيندڙ نسلن جي تحقيق ۾ هڪ پيش رفت: تسمانين ٽائيگر جي نموني مان صديون پراڻي آر اين اي ترتيب ڏنل

مرد 27، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

Asteroid 2023 SF6: ڌرتيءَ سان هڪ ويجهي ملاقات

مرد 27، 2023 Mampho Brescia
سائنس

ڪولوراڊو بولڊر يونيورسٽي ۾ گرائونڊ بريڪنگ سينٽر جو مقصد خلائي موسم جي اڳڪٿي کي بهتر بڻائڻ آهي

مرد 27، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

ختم ٿيندڙ نسلن جي تحقيق ۾ هڪ پيش رفت: تسمانين ٽائيگر جي نموني مان صديون پراڻي آر اين اي ترتيب ڏنل

مرد 27، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

Asteroid 2023 SF6: ڌرتيءَ سان هڪ ويجهي ملاقات

مرد 27، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ڪولوراڊو بولڊر يونيورسٽي ۾ گرائونڊ بريڪنگ سينٽر جو مقصد خلائي موسم جي اڳڪٿي کي بهتر بڻائڻ آهي

مرد 27، 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 تبصرا
سائنس

عصبي سائنسدان انٽيگريٽيڊ انفارميشن ٿيوري تي تڪرار ڪندا آهن

مرد 27، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا