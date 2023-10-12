شهري زندگي

نئين ٽيڪنالاجيز ۽ AI جي طاقت کي ظاهر ڪرڻ

سائنس

'رنگ آف فائر' سج گرهڻ: هڪ نظارو انتظار جي لائق

ByMampho Brescia

مڪيش 12، 2023
'رنگ آف فائر' سج گرهڻ: هڪ نظارو انتظار جي لائق

The upcoming annular solar eclipse this weekend, also known as the “ring of fire”, will be an awe-inspiring sight for those fortunate enough to witness it. Although it may not be visible in western Pennsylvania, this eclipse will still be a cool sight for those who have clear skies. Unfortunately, clouds and rain are expected to hinder visibility on Saturday.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon appears smaller than the sun, creating a ring of sunlight around the darkened moon. This is why it is often referred to as the “ring of fire”. However, the moon never completely covers the sun, unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon and the sun are roughly the same size, resulting in the sun being completely blocked out.

Thankfully, for those in western Pennsylvania, there will be another opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This rare event is definitely worth planning for, as it offers the chance to witness the moon completely obscuring the sun. To find out where you can witness this weekend’s eclipse across the United States, you can refer to the map provided by NASA.

ذريعن موجب:
- ناسا

By Mampho Brescia

لاڳاپيل پوسٽ

سائنس

خلا کان پوءِ زندگي: ڪشش ثقل کي ترتيب ڏيڻ ۽ رڪارڊ ٽوڙڻ

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو
سائنس

ناسا جو نفسياتي خلائي جهاز ميٽل اسٽرائڊ ڏانهن مشن تي روانو ٿيو

مڪيش 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا
سائنس

موسم جي حالتن تي سج گرهڻ جو اثر

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو

تو کي ياد ڪيو

سائنس

خلا کان پوءِ زندگي: ڪشش ثقل کي ترتيب ڏيڻ ۽ رڪارڊ ٽوڙڻ

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جو نفسياتي خلائي جهاز ميٽل اسٽرائڊ ڏانهن مشن تي روانو ٿيو

مڪيش 14، 2023 جبرائيل بوٿا 0 تبصرا
سائنس

موسم جي حالتن تي سج گرهڻ جو اثر

مڪيش 14، 2023 رابرٽ اينڊريو 0 تبصرا
سائنس

ناسا جي نفسياتي خلائي جهاز ڌاتو ايسٽروڊ ڏانهن سفر شروع ڪري ٿو

مڪيش 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 تبصرا